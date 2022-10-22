[NTD Beijing, October 20, 2022]During the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping’s title of “people’s leader” was made public. He was the first leader of the Communist Party to use this title after Mao Zedong. It is predicted that Xi Jinping will emulate Mao Zedong in power for a long time after being re-elected at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

Tian Peiyan, deputy director of the Central Policy Research Office, said at a press conference on October 17 that General Secretary Xi Jinping is an outstanding figure and a popular “people’s leader”.

The CCP media Xinhua News Agency, People’s Daily, and CCTV.com have clearly referred to him as “the leader of the people, Xi Jinping.”

Xi Jinping is the first CCP leader to use this title after Mao Zedong, the former leader of the CCP. It is expected that Xi Jinping will have a historic third term at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, becoming the longest-serving top leader of the Communist Party since Mao Zedong.

In addition, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will make “appropriate revisions” to the party constitution. Although the official content has not been publicly revised, it is expected that the CCP may incorporate the “two establishments” into the party constitution. The “two establishments” refer to establishing Xi Jinping’s core position in the whole party and establishing the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought.

The BBC reported that the signs appeared to indicate that the 20th Party Congress would establish Xi Jinping as the party’s supremacy and perhaps even lifelong leader.

Lin Heli, a visiting professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a commentator on China‘s current affairs, told the BBC that Xi Jinping’s use of the term was not surprising. “Xi Jinping feels he is the Mao Zedong of the 21st century.”

He said that Xi Jinping succeeded in “fixing on one” in his first two terms – political, economic and foreign policy decisions are all made by himself. “The degree of concentration is comparable to that of Mao Zedong.”

He believes that even though there are many voices criticizing Xi Jinping now, it seems difficult to see a strong enough opposition within the party.

Qin Peng: Surprise and delight for Xi Jinping’s re-election to the United States

Current affairs commentator Qin Peng said on the “Qin Peng Observation” program that Xi Jinping now looks like he has won a big victory. The only thing to watch now is that the standing committee list doesn’t seem to have the final result yet, but at present it is only the difference in the degree of his wins, 80 points or 90 points.

According to his observation, the United States is in a very contradictory state with regard to Xi Jinping’s re-election and the direction of the CCP’s international relations after the 20th National Congress, which can be said to be both surprising and pleasant.

He said that the New York Times article “Thank You, Xi Jinping” and The Atlantic Monthly’s “Xi Jinping’s (Re-election and) Mistakes, May Be an Opportunity for America”, both have the same purpose, and both believe that Xi Jinping’s re-election will lead to Bring disaster to China and the world.

Qin Peng said that this is an important signal. The two most influential media in the United States have made similar comments, which means that the American society has basically reached a consensus that Xi Jinping’s re-election will increase the threat to the world, but at the same time, His “accelerationism”, that is, internal tossing and external expansion, will lead to a serious weakening of the CCP, and at the same time the world will unite to a greater extent to attack the CCP.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/responsible editor: Wen Hui)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/10/20/a103555704.html