[Epoch Times, November 17, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Song Tang) After more than 1,000 days of video conferences, phone calls and telegrams, Xi Jinping returned to the international stage to participate in the G20 summit held in Bali, Indonesia . During the summit, Xi Jinping met with the leaders of many countries. Xi appeared to change the diplomatic playbook, appearing more moderate than his “wolf warrior diplomat”.

Experts say that the CCP is trying to strike a certain diplomatic balance, and its basic goals or ambitions have not changed. It is misleading to think that the world is entering a new era of stability.

Take off the coat of “Wolf Warrior”?

According to Xinhua News Agency’s G20 summit speech, although Xi Jinping still did not forget to mention the “Cold War mentality” and “ideological drawing”, he seemed to focus on “development facing major challenges” and emphasized “seeking common ground while reserving differences.”

The Chinese statement after the U.S.-China talks also sought to assuage U.S. concerns about the CCP’s ambitions. Xi Jinping said, “China (the CCP) never seeks to change the existing international order, does not interfere in the internal affairs of the United States, and has no intention of challenging and replacing the United States.”

This statement is in stark contrast to previous language in the 20th Congress report, in which Xi Jinping put security first, and his vision of “modernization in the Chinese style” called for economic modernization to be aligned with Western political and social norms and fundamentals. The decoupling of cultural beliefs provides a new international order based on the geopolitical power of the Chinese Communist Party rather than the United States.

Xi Jinping also held separate talks with the leaders of Australia and South Korea, expressing signs of willingness to ease.

“China (the CCP) values ​​Australia’s recent willingness to improve and develop bilateral relations,” Xi told Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanes. Xi also made it clear that he wanted to turn the page.

It was the first official meeting Xi had sat down with an Australian prime minister in six years, with Beijing seeing Australia’s new Labor government, less confrontational than that of its predecessor Scott Morrison, as an opportunity to change course.

In the early stages of the outbreak, Australia proposed an international investigation into the origins of COVID-19, drawing the ire of Beijing, which has used its economic leverage to freeze billions of dollars worth of Australian goods and services. But the attempt to punish Australia backfired. Instead, it prompted Australia to abandon its balanced diplomacy and sign the AUKUS security pact with the United States and Britain to consolidate its alliance with the West.

Xi also met South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue for the first time and expressed interest in South Korea’s “bold plan” to provide economic aid to North Korea.

The CCP’s goals and ambitions have not changed

“There has been a change in tone,” Richard McGregor, a senior East Asia fellow at the Lowy Institute, told Nikkei Asia about Xi’s gesture in Bali.

“The past (Wolf Warrior) approach is useless. Even the Chinese (the CCP) may agree that (the Wolf Warrior approach can only) increase political and public opinion in most developed countries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Against (the CCP’s) strength, this is not a way to win.” He said, “Even China (the CCP) needs friends.”

One reason Xi may be seeking a calmer foreign policy environment, according to McGregor, is not to let his overarching domestic agenda of “common prosperity” be disrupted.

“Common prosperity,” Xi’s signature economic policy aimed at reducing income inequality and better dividing the pie, is certainly unpopular among China‘s wealthy. This policy-driven approach deviated from the traditional path of letting market mechanisms work in the Chinese economy and spooked investors.

“Xi Jinping’s financial resources are torn between domestic redistribution goals and dealing with new international competition,” said Lauren Johnston, an associate professor at the Center for China Studies at the University of Sydney.

“To raise demand and address the political economy of inequality, he needs to redistribute the fruits of China‘s high-growth era to households and the poor. But doing so would jeopardize the balance of growth itself and the ability to cope with the new international competitive landscape.” Instant resource,” she said.

Masafumi Ishii, a distinguished adjunct professor at Gakushuin University in Tokyo, found that Beijing’s attitude towards the United States has also changed. “China (the CCP) did not immediately respond to Washington’s new sanctions on advanced chips.” While former President Trump ( Trump) raised tariffs, Beijing immediately implemented tit-for-tat measures.

McGregor said China‘s fundamental goals or ambitions have not changed. “The idea that we are entering a new era of stability is misleading. Instead, (the CCP) is trying to strike some sort of diplomatic balance,” he said.

The U.S. quietly counterattacked

In the U.S. statement during the Xi-Xi meeting, Biden said that the United States will continue to compete fiercely with China (the CCP), including investing in domestic sources of strength and working with allies and partners around the world.

A few months ago, when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, China demonstrated its military intentions to block Taiwan, and the United States immediately implemented a series of export control measures aimed at hindering China‘s production of the most advanced computer chips.

During the ASEAN summit, U.S. President Joe Biden upgraded the relationship between the United States and ASEAN to a “comprehensive strategic partnership.” In the past year, the United States has invested $250 million in ASEAN, and this figure will jump to $825 million next year.

The CCP has always attached great importance to “commercial diplomacy” and expanded its footprint in activities such as trade and infrastructure projects with developing countries. The US government’s increased investment in ASEAN is a measure to counter the CCP.

A White House brief titled “Strengthening the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership,” released after Biden met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, said it would help Indonesia’s Maritime Safety Agency acquire drones and train pilots and improve maintenance skills to enhance the agency’s marine domain awareness capabilities.

Ishii, a former Japanese ambassador to Indonesia, said there was a deterrent factor to the Chinese Communist Party. “Indonesia controls alternative chokepoints that will become critical if the Strait of Malacca is blocked in Taiwan’s emergency,” he said.

“While efforts to manage U.S.-China competition through dialogue are a welcome development, it is also important to make the Chinese feel the risk of failure through increased deterrence,” he said.

Wolf Warriors Frustrated

The “fighting spirit” also makes it difficult for CCP diplomats to communicate with their American counterparts. For example, Xi Jinping personally selected Qin Gang, the CCP’s ambassador to the United States, who has a “fighting spirit.”

In August 2021, Qin Gang, the CCP’s ambassador to the United States, who had just taken office for a month, said in a private Zoom meeting held by the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, “If we can’t resolve our differences, please shut up.”

In September 2021, in Qin Gang’s first public speech in the United States as an ambassador, he condemned the “misconceptions” of the United States and warned not to violate Beijing’s “red line” on the Taiwan issue, warning that if the United States tried to use ” “Cold War script” to suppress the CCP will have “catastrophic consequences.”

Politico reported that Qin Gang did not become a peacemaker, and in Washington, he was known as someone who would not back down in a fight. “He is a difficult maker and not easy to work with, which is a marked difference from the approach taken by the former Chinese (CCP) ambassador, Cui Tiankai,” said a foreign diplomat.

In the months after arriving in Washington in September 2021, Qin Gang was limited to meetings with a handful of U.S. officials, including Kurt Campbell, the National Security Council Indo-Pacific coordinator, and Laura Rosenberger, senior director for China affairs, said that despite repeated requests from the Chinese embassy to meet with more senior government officials, the scope of such engagement has been narrow.

Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia Program at the German Marshall Fund, said she heard similar claims from Chinese embassy officials about Qin Gang’s reception in Washington.

Ge Laiyi said: “Even at the beginning of this year, the statement from the embassy was that Qin Gang did not meet with US officials, so he spent time at the sub-national level…to visit mayors and governors.”◇

