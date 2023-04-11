Source: CCTV news client Release time: 2023-04-11 15:44:05

On April 10, General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected and investigated in Guangdong Province. He first came to Zhanjiang City, and learned about improving the level of local transportation infrastructure interconnection and promoting the development of Guangdong and Hainan in Xuwen Port.

Xuwen Port is located in Nanshan Town, Xuwen County, Zhanjiang City, at the throat of the mainland at the golden channel of the Qiongzhou Strait. It is the largest passenger and cargo ro-ro terminal in the world and a key construction project of the “13th Five-Year Plan” of Guangdong Province. With a total investment of about 2.1 billion yuan, it has built a 56-hectare harbor basin, 16 10,000-ton passenger and cargo ro-ro berths, and 1 10,000-ton special berth. The annual handling capacity is about 3.2 million vehicles and 17.3 million passengers.

The port started construction on January 1, 2017, and officially opened for operation on September 26, 2020. The new route directly faces the new seaport of Haikou City, and the cross-sea voyage is shortened to 12 nautical miles. It realizes convenient ship docking, humanized passenger boarding, seamless passenger transfer, integrated vehicle inspection, and intelligent information management.