Genzi Town

Known as “the first town of litchi in China“

Every midsummer

The fragrance of lychee attracts visitors

Become a “rich fruit” for local rural rich people to increase their income

On April 11, General Secretary Xi Jinping inspected lychee plantations and longan and lychee professional cooperatives in Baiqiao Village, Genzi Town, Gaozhou City, Maoming City, Guangdong Province, to learn about the local development of lychee and other characteristic planting industries and the promotion of rural revitalization.

Baiqiao Village is located in Genzi Town, Gaozhou City, with a total area of ​​about 5.2 square kilometers. It is a national key rural tourism village and a national forest village. The village has a history of lychee planting for more than 2,000 years, and the existing planting area is about 6,800 mu. It is a provincial-level “one village, one product” professional litchi production village.

Today’s Baiqiao Village has developed fresh fruit processing, e-commerce, cultural tourism and other business formats, which have rapidly promoted villagers to increase their income and become rich. In 2022, the per capita income of villagers will be about 51,000 yuan.

a small lychee

Make an industry rich and the common people rich

Do a good job of the article “local products”

Life in Baiqiao Village is getting more and more prosperous

