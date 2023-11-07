Home » Xi Jinping’s Trusted Confidant, He Lifeng, Appointed Director of China’s Central Financial Commission
News

Xi Jinping’s Trusted Confidant, He Lifeng, Appointed Director of China’s Central Financial Commission

by admin
Xi Jinping’s Trusted Confidant, He Lifeng, Appointed Director of China’s Central Financial Commission

He Lifeng Appointed Director of Office of Central Financial Commission and Secretary of Central Financial Work Committee

November 6, 2023 – He Lifeng, a close confidant of Xi Jinping, has been appointed as the director of the Office of the Central Financial Commission (CFC) and secretary of the Central Financial Work Committee (CFWC). This promotion follows his previous role as director of the Office of the Central Financial and Economic Commission of the Communist Party of China. He Lifeng’s rise to power has caught the attention of Western media.

The CFC is responsible for overseeing the daily affairs of the new regulatory agency and supervising the extensive financial sector in China. Meanwhile, the CFWC aims to strengthen the “ideological and political” influence of the Chinese Communist Party within the entire financial system.

On November 6, the Financial Times, a newspaper closely affiliated with the Central Bank of China, announced He Lifeng’s appointment. Reuters stated that this appointment signifies He Lifeng’s responsibility in resolving the issues of local government debt and the downturn of the real estate industry – two crises that pose a threat to the financial stability, and even political stability, of the Communist Party of China.

The scale of local borrowing in China has reached unprecedented levels. Chinese Communist Party officials revealed that in the first 10 months of this year alone, local government bond issuance across the country reached 8.5 trillion yuan, surpassing the 7.36 trillion yuan issued in the entirety of last year and setting a new record.

See also  The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council: I hope that the DPP authorities will cancel the artificial restrictions as soon as possible to realize the full resumption of the "miniature three links"|

This substantial increase in bond issuance is primarily due to efforts to alleviate the hidden debt risks of local governments. Notably, in October of this year, 24 provinces issued over 1 trillion yuan in special refinancing bonds (commonly referred to as “special bonds”). This surge in refinancing bond issuance, for the purpose of borrowing new funds to repay old debts, reflects the concerning state of the current economic situation.

The real estate market in China has come to a standstill. With Evergrande and Country Garden facing financial crises, many private real estate companies are burdened with debt. Despite the Chinese Communist Party government’s implementation of numerous stimulus measures aimed at revitalizing the real estate industry, which constitutes a quarter of China‘s economic output, there are few signs of recovery in the short term.

These imminent economic crises, including real estate bubbles and overwhelming local debts, have led to a worsening of China‘s foreign exchange reserves. Economic experts speculate that this foreign exchange reserve crisis may result in a “national credit” crisis.

Now serving as the top leader of the CCP’s core financial and economic staff, He Lifeng has been dubbed the new “economic czar” by the outside world. According to observers quoted by Voice of America, while Xi Jinping is considered the true economic czar of the CCP, He Lifeng serves as the executor of Xi Jinping’s left-leaning policies.

He Lifeng has been a trusted ally of Xi Jinping for four decades. Their relationship commenced when He Lifeng worked under Xi Jinping in the city of Xiamen, and they continued to collaborate in the municipality of Tianjin.

See also  Three earthquakes shook in Antioquia this morning

Editor in charge: Xu Jian

You may also like

San Salvador reflects rapid modernization during the last...

Powerball Jackpot Grows to $179 Million as Recent...

Diniz spoke about the match against Colombia for...

18th Cross-Strait Forestry Expo: Showcasing Forestry Reform and...

A new animal discovered in Peru » Science...

Jaime Kaviedes leaves prison after receiving a habeas...

High-Level Drug Traffickers Linked to CJNG Ordered Kidnapping...

Three homicides stained the festive weekend in Valledupar...

President Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to Inaugural...

Serie A: Frosinone-Empoli 2-1 – News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy