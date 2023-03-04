2023-03-04 15:24
The annual National Two Sessions will be held soon. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, during the two sessions of the country every year, General Secretary Xi Jinping will talk about family affairs and people’s livelihood with representatives. China Daily uses ten posters to take you to feel the feelings of the people of the General Secretary.
Xi Jinping’s two sessions time | General Secretary asked people’s livelihood at the two sessions
2023 National Two Sessions
