Xi Jinping, the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, recently visited Longwangmiao Village in Shangzhi City, Heilongjiang Province, which had been severely affected by floods. The purpose of his visit was to offer support and condolences to the disaster-stricken people and gain a better understanding of the current situation and living conditions.

On the morning of the 7th, Xi Jinping personally went to the homes of villagers in Longwangmiao Village to visit and console them. During his visit, he listened to the villagers’ accounts of the devastating floods and the challenges they face in rebuilding their lives. He encouraged the villagers to remain confident and resilient in the face of adversity, emphasizing the importance of restoring normalcy and promoting economic growth in the region.

Xi Jinping expressed his hope for the affected residents to overcome their difficulties and quickly restore normal production and living order. He assured them that the government would provide necessary support and assistance to help them recover from the disaster.

The visit by Xi Jinping highlights the government’s commitment to addressing the needs of its people, particularly during times of crisis. It also serves as a reminder of the Chinese government’s dedication to prioritizing the wellbeing and livelihoods of its citizens above all else.

As the recovery efforts continue in Shangzhi City, the people affected by the floods can take solace in knowing that their leader stands by their side, ready to assist in their path towards recovery and prosperity.

(This article was written by Zhang Xiaosong and Lin Hui, with photographs by Xie Huanchi, Ding Haitao, and Yin Bogu. Responsible editor: Zhang Qiaosu)