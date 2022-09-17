On the 14th, Chinese President Xi Jinping flew to Kazakhstan for a state visit. Unexpectedly, when he got off the plane, Xi Jinping suddenly slipped on the soles of his feet, so frightened that he quickly grabbed the railing with his hands. After the picture was exposed, it caused a heated discussion. On the evening of the 14th, when the CCTV news network reported that Xi Jinping arrived at the Kazakh airport, the anchor read the manuscript throughout the whole process, and there was no live footage.

Wang Hao, a well-known mouth now living in Taipei, posted on Facebook on the 15th, “The first step you stepped out of the door, this is an ominous sign?” He pointed out that after Xi Jinping slipped under his feet, he kept looking down at his pace. , It seems that he is afraid of slipping again, and he doesn’t even look up when he raises his hand to say hello to the distance. And when Xi Jinping visited France a few years ago, he also experienced unstable walking, which attracted international attention. This time, some Chinese netizens said, “It almost changed the course of Chinese history.”

This post sparked a lot of discussion among netizens, with one saying: “No wonder CCTV of the bandit station only dared to read the manuscript, but did not dare to live broadcast the screen, so that’s the reason.”

It is also worth noting that, according to the online video, all members of the Chinese delegation wore masks that day, and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, led officials to the airport to greet him. wear mask. Including the neatly and solemnly dressed honor guards of the three armed forces, they also uniformly wear medical masks with particularly prominent mouths. Only one marching band team that needs to play with their mouths did not wear masks. In the video, Xi Jinping also did not shake hands with Kazakh officials.

According to public reports, the World Congress of Religions for Peace was held in Kazakhstan from September 13 to 15. Tokayev did not wear a mask when he met with several foreign guests including Pope Francis of the Roman Catholic Church in recent days.

Therefore, all Kazakh officials wore masks to welcome Xi Jinping, which also aroused ridicule from netizens: “Kazakhstan also wants to step on two boats, and may eventually capsize!”, “The funniest domestic media pinched this paragraph and laughed to death.”

Li Hengqing, an economist based in the United States, told The Epoch Times that this time, all Kazakh officials wore masks to greet Xi Jinping, and it must have been Xi who greeted Kazakhs, “If you don’t wear a mask, I won’t go.” And Kazakhstan is looking forward to Xi going, because there are benefits.

Current affairs observer Wang He also said that Kazakhstan is cooperating with Xi Jinping this time. He also pointed out that Xi Jinping almost slipped, which is an embarrassing picture. Also, the Kazakh side did not wear masks when receiving other foreign guests, but it was funny to wear masks to all the members of Xi’s visit, so the CCP CCTV simply did not show the scene.

