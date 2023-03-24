Home News Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia clearly shows that the roles of China and Russia have been reversed since the Cold War
News

by admin
Brian Whitmore, an expert on Russian affairs at the Atlantic Council, an American think tank, said: “Perhaps the Xi-Pu meeting is on (Russian President) Vladimir Putin’s turf, but who is the boss? , at a glance.”

“Body language speaks for itself,” Whitmore said. At a public event the two attended together this week, Xi leaned back confidently in his chair, relaxed and smiling. By contrast, Putin leaned forward , fidgeting, appearing tense and anxious.”

Chinese state television has shown lengthy videos of Mr. Xi being saluted by an honor guard on the tarmac and Moscow crowds waving flags to his convoy along the road, helping to promote Mr. Xi’s status as a statesman at home.

Xi’s trip appears to be part of an overall effort to expand China‘s diplomatic influence.

For decades, the Chinese government has flexed its economic muscle in Asia and Africa, extending its security forces overseas, from military bases in Djibouti, to naval installations in the South China Sea, to small-scale security deployments in the Solomon Islands.

Previously, China‘s diplomatic power had been outpaced by its economic and military might. But that is starting to change as China proposes a peace plan for Ukraine, mediates between Iran and Saudi Arabia, two long-standing foes, and Xi Jinping makes a high-profile visit to Russia.

Whitmore believes that Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia is also taking advantage of Putin’s weakened position at the moment.

Xi’s trip, he said, “illustrates how dependent Russia is on China after being kicked out of the global financial system and Western markets, cut off from Western technology.”

This is a major role reversal since the Cold War, when the Soviet Union was considered China‘s “big brother”.

Whitmore said: “China-Russia relations are developing according to Beijing’s wishes. Putin has no choice but to accept. He is now Xi Jinping’s little partner.” But some experts immediately reminded that Putin may rely on China, but This does not mean that he will be humble, after all, he is a cunning figure who has survived for decades in the cruel political circle of the Kremlin.

Philipp Ivanov, an expert at the think tank “Asia Society”, said: “The relationship is obviously very unequal. China‘s economy is 10 times larger than Russia’s, and Moscow’s dependence on China is also rapidly deepening. But it is too early to say that Russia is a vassal state.”

© 2023 AFP

