Chinese President Xi Jinping continues his visit to Saudi Arabia today. According to the schedule, Xi Jinping met today with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the crown prince’s elderly father, King Salman, before attending a large-scale summit attended by leaders of the Gulf and Arab countries. Huari said that Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia coincides with the tense relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia.

According to a report by Stephen Kalin of the Wall Street Journal today, Xi Jinping’s trip to Saudi Arabia may deepen the relationship between the world‘s largest oil importer and largest oil exporter amid tensions between the United States and Saudi Arabia and the war in Ukraine accelerating global power restructuring. .

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Saudi Arabia late Wednesday, and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and Saudi sovereign wealth fund chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan ) greeted Xi Jinping at Riyadh Airport.

Both sides say the relationship between the two countries is still dominated by economic relations. China is Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner and top buyer of its oil, a trend that is only expected to accelerate. But a growing military and geopolitical element in the two countries’ engagement is unnerving in Washington, which is now seeking to include U.S. adversaries in the energy-rich Middle East, long the dominant security force. More partners within.

The visit underscores China‘s growing influence in the Middle East, where it has also developed ties with Saudi Arabia’s rival Iran, while most developing countries avoid Russia despite calls from the West Choose sides with Ukraine. The Saudi government, in particular, has said it wants to put its own interests first, but claims this is not to snub Washington in favor of Moscow or Beijing.

According to analysts quoted by the report, China has not yet shown the interest or ability to replace the extensive influence of the United States in the Middle East, and Saudi Arabia is also reluctant to replace the United States, the main source of security. But in recent years, China has sold drones to Saudi Arabia, helped the kingdom build ballistic missiles, and helped build a facility to extract yellowcake uranium from uranium ore, which is necessary to develop civilian nuclear power or build a nuclear arsenal capability early stages of the China and Saudi Arabia are also already in talks to build a naval base in the Red Sea, one of the world‘s most strategic waterways.

The outside world will pay close attention to and interpret Xi Jinping’s trip to Saudi Arabia to understand how Saudi Arabia under the leadership of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (Mohammed bin Salman) will implement a more maverick foreign policy; Personal vendettas have led to heightened tensions between the two countries.

The report said that Biden expressed his preference for democratic regimes, while Xi Jinping’s visit to Saudi Arabia will also emphasize the growing cultural ties between China and Saudi Arabia, as well as the shared values ​​​​of the two authoritarian regimes, China and Saudi Arabia’s tolerance of public criticism degrees are low, and the domestic economy is carefully managed. Saudi Arabia, home to many of Islam’s holy sites, has publicly defended China‘s policies in the western Xinjiang region, justified China‘s crackdown on Uighur Muslims and supported China‘s stance on Taiwan. Domestically, Saudi Arabia is including Chinese in the country’s school curriculum.

Xi won a third term in October, cementing his status as China‘s leader, but has faced China‘s biggest protests in years for the past two weeks, so until his departure, whether the trip will be Success is still in doubt. Xi has rarely traveled abroad since the outbreak, and he has only traveled abroad twice so far in 2020, including last month when he met with Biden at the G20 summit.

According to the Wall Street Journal, last year, when the Biden administration learned that China was secretly building a facility in the United Arab Emirates that U.S. intelligence agencies suspected had military uses, the United States’ patience with partner countries dealing with China was greatly frustrated; Where the U.S. military is stationed. After several rounds of talks and a visit by U.S. officials, construction was halted.

Chinese technology companies such as Huawei Technologies Co., as well as construction firms, have also won numerous contracts in Saudi Arabia to help build new smart cities from scratch, upgrade the country’s telecommunications infrastructure and create an artificial intelligence industry.