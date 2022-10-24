Home News Xi led a group of senior officials to see Hu Jintao, the representative of the 20th National Congress, did not show up | Xi Jinping | Epoch Times
News

Xi led a group of senior officials to see Hu Jintao, the representative of the 20th National Congress, did not show up | Xi Jinping | Epoch Times

by admin
Xi led a group of senior officials to see Hu Jintao, the representative of the 20th National Congress, did not show up | Xi Jinping | Epoch Times

[The Epoch Times, October 24, 2022]On October 23, after the CCP released a new list of high-level officials, Xi Jinping led senior officials of the CCP and some retired senior officials to meet with representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Hu Jintao did not attend the event, and several retired Standing Committee members including Wen Jiabao met with Xi.

After the reelection of the Communist Party of China, the Seventh Standing Committee members showed up at noon on the 23rd and held their first public activities. Xi Jinping, the third-re-elected general secretary, led the new Politburo members, senior officials who have resigned from the leadership but not from the government, and some retired veterans to meet more than 2,700 delegates to the 20th National Congress of the People in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Xi Jinping met with representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, including Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Han Zheng and other members of the previous Politburo Standing Committee, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and other new Politburo Standing Committee members. Standing Committee Member, Vice President Wang Qishan, and many retired Standing Committee members, including Wen Jiabao, Jia Qinglin, Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhengsheng, Song Ping, Wu Guanzheng, Li Changchun, He Guoqiang, Liu Yunshan, Zhang Gaoli and others.

Six retired senior officials of the CCP, including Hu Jintao and Li Ruihuan, did not show up with Xi.

See also  Countdown to the Big Twenty!The "top leaders" of the two provinces replaced Xi Jinping's younger brother to govern Hebei on the same day | Xi Jinping | 20th Party Congress | Personnel adjustment | Hebei | Sichuan | Ni Yuefeng |

Hu Jintao and Li Ruihuan both attended the opening and closing ceremonies of the 20th National Congress. However, Hu Jintao left in the middle of the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the 22nd, and the live video went viral on overseas social media, sparking heated discussions.

The live video shows that Hu Jintao was suspected of being involuntarily helped to leave the venue during the meeting. He “resisted” several times during the process. Before leaving the venue, he turned around and said something to Xi Jinping, who was sitting next to him. He reached out and patted Li Keqiang on the shoulder.

The incident immediately became an international focus, but Lu media was silent. “Hu Jintao” has become a sensitive word on mainland Weibo, and the website has opened comments to hide.

In the face of overwhelming heated discussions and speculations overseas, the official English-language Twitter account of Xinhua News Agency, the CCP’s official media, posted that Hu Jintao was “unwell” at the time.

Responsible editor: Fang Xiao#

You may also like

Covid, the bulletin of Monday 24 October: in...

Belluno, argues with the girl and breaks through...

Last day to ask the INPS psychologist bonus,...

We need to rethink a world that no...

Meloni, the new Government: the news of today...

Old woman slaughtered at home in Conegliano: this...

Qiushi.com commentator: Unity is strength and unity can...

Professor has a relationship with a 17-year-old student:...

Strengthen overall planning and coordination to do a...

Off the road to avoid a deer A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy