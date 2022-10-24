[The Epoch Times, October 24, 2022]On October 23, after the CCP released a new list of high-level officials, Xi Jinping led senior officials of the CCP and some retired senior officials to meet with representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Hu Jintao did not attend the event, and several retired Standing Committee members including Wen Jiabao met with Xi.

After the reelection of the Communist Party of China, the Seventh Standing Committee members showed up at noon on the 23rd and held their first public activities. Xi Jinping, the third-re-elected general secretary, led the new Politburo members, senior officials who have resigned from the leadership but not from the government, and some retired veterans to meet more than 2,700 delegates to the 20th National Congress of the People in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Xi Jinping met with representatives of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, including Li Keqiang, Li Zhanshu, Wang Yang, Han Zheng and other members of the previous Politburo Standing Committee, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and other new Politburo Standing Committee members. Standing Committee Member, Vice President Wang Qishan, and many retired Standing Committee members, including Wen Jiabao, Jia Qinglin, Zhang Dejiang, Yu Zhengsheng, Song Ping, Wu Guanzheng, Li Changchun, He Guoqiang, Liu Yunshan, Zhang Gaoli and others.

Six retired senior officials of the CCP, including Hu Jintao and Li Ruihuan, did not show up with Xi.

Hu Jintao and Li Ruihuan both attended the opening and closing ceremonies of the 20th National Congress. However, Hu Jintao left in the middle of the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China on the 22nd, and the live video went viral on overseas social media, sparking heated discussions.

The live video shows that Hu Jintao was suspected of being involuntarily helped to leave the venue during the meeting. He “resisted” several times during the process. Before leaving the venue, he turned around and said something to Xi Jinping, who was sitting next to him. He reached out and patted Li Keqiang on the shoulder.

The incident immediately became an international focus, but Lu media was silent. “Hu Jintao” has become a sensitive word on mainland Weibo, and the website has opened comments to hide.

In the face of overwhelming heated discussions and speculations overseas, the official English-language Twitter account of Xinhua News Agency, the CCP’s official media, posted that Hu Jintao was “unwell” at the time.

Responsible editor: Fang Xiao#