Home News Xi Mihua case: Macau’s “king of casinos” Zhou Zhuohua was convicted of more than 100 charges and sentenced to 18 years in prison- BBC News 中文
News

Xi Mihua case: Macau’s “king of casinos” Zhou Zhuohua was convicted of more than 100 charges and sentenced to 18 years in prison- BBC News 中文

by admin
Xi Mihua case: Macau’s “king of casinos” Zhou Zhuohua was convicted of more than 100 charges and sentenced to 18 years in prison- BBC News 中文

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

Zhou Zhuohua was indicted on nearly 300 charges.

Zhou Zhuohua, the founder of Sun City Group nicknamed “Xi Mi Hua”, was charged with 289 counts for illegal gambling. Operating gambling and fraud, a total of 18 years in prison.

The case of Zhou Zhuohua originated from the investigation and handling of the suspected cross-border gambling crime in Wenzhou, Zhejiang in November 2021, and the arrest was approved by the Macau Procuratorate. The SAR Judicial Police immediately took Zhou Zhuohua away for investigation and handed over to the Procuratorate for prosecution.

The arrest took place at a time when Macau was consulting on the revision of the Gaming Law and was preparing to re-bid for casino licenses. It was also the 11th revision of the Criminal Law in mainland China, and it was not long after the crime of “organizing and participating in foreign and overseas gambling” was sentenced.

The indictment stated that from March 2013 to March 2021, the illegal group headed by Zhou operated “gambling bottoms” in the casinos of six gaming companies, that is, privately using leverage to increase the amount of gambling, and the gambling amount reached more than 800 billion Hong Kong dollars. Earning at least 21.5 billion yuan of illegitimate interests, resulting in the Macau SAR not collecting 8.26 billion yuan in gaming taxes, the government and a number of gaming companies have filed civil damages claims.

You may also like

Petro strikes back at Guatemalan president after calling...

Due to disagreements, the unification of roads in...

Anxiety due to the presence of Farc dissidents...

Response from the parties involved in the Sam...

mud in the lake

In the La Paz neighborhood, they cannot bear...

Effects of inflation for 2023

There is no white smoke for the manager...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Aruhaco indigenous man died after being run over...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy