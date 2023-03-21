1 hour ago

Xi Jinping said that Sino-Russian relations are "very important to the world structure and the future and destiny of mankind."

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping on the red carpet at the Moscow Kremlin and held official talks. In a joint statement after the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need to resolve the Ukrainian crisis “through peaceful talks”.

Xi Jinping and Putin also proposed a series of plans to strengthen bilateral relations at their talks on Tuesday (March 21). Putin stated that he is willing to assist Chinese companies to invest in Russia to replace Western companies that have withdrawn due to the Ukrainian war. He also said that the proposed “Siberia Power II” natural gas pipeline from Russia to China through Mongolia will bring China “reliable and stable “Energy supply.

It was the first visit to Moscow by a Chinese head of state since Russia invaded Ukraine. Xi invited Putin to Beijing as the International Criminal Court (ICC) approved his arrest last week over war crimes in Ukraine. Currently, China does not recognize the power of the ICC.

Stoltenberg told reporters on Tuesday that he had seen no evidence that Beijing had delivered lethal weapons to Moscow, but there were indications that Moscow had made such requests to Beijing.

Jennifer Hsu, a researcher at the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank, told the BBC that China‘s military aid to Russia is tantamount to crowding out the EU and the US at the same time, which is disastrous. “So I think it is impossible for China to openly provide lethal assistance to Russia, but this does not mean that it will not be done secretly.”

Dr. Yu Jie, a senior researcher on Chinese affairs at the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House), commented to the BBC that Putin and Xi Jinping seem to have failed to reach much consensus on Beijing’s peace plan.

She said Xi described the meeting between the two men as “frank, friendly and fruitful”, suggesting that there were still some differences between Moscow and Beijing.

Emphasis on close relationship

After the meeting, Xi Jinping read out a statement when meeting with reporters with Putin, saying: “Over the past ten years, I have established a close relationship with President Putin, maintained strategic communication, and promoted the strategic cooperation between the two countries to achieve fruitful results.” See also young people plead for a "transfer of skills from MONUSCO" in anticipation of its withdrawal.

“The relationship between the two countries goes far beyond the bilateral scope, and is crucial to the world structure and the future and destiny of mankind.”

Xi Jinping mentioned China‘s “twelve-point” position statement on resolving the Ukraine crisis issued in mid-February. He said: “On the issue of the Ukrainian crisis, China has always followed the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, upheld an objective and fair stance, actively promoted peace talks, decided its own position based on the merits of the matter itself, and always firmly stood on the side of peace and dialogue. side, on the right side of history.”

“Many provisions of the Chinese peace plan can be cited as a basis for quelling the conflict in Ukraine, as long as the West and Kiev are ready,” Putin said.

Xi Jinping and Putin first held an informal meeting for four hours on Tuesday (20th), and then held two talks on Wednesday. Putin said that during their meeting, the two attached great importance to the peace proposal proposed by Beijing.

The first day of Xi's meeting with Putin was informal and lasted four hours.

According to China’s official Xinhua news agencyThe joint statement signed by Xi Jinping and Putin wrote: “Regarding the Ukraine issue, the two sides believe that the purposes and principles of the UN Charter must be observed and international law must be respected. The Russian side positively evaluates China‘s objective and fair position on the Ukraine issue. Both sides We oppose any country or group of countries harming the legitimate security interests of other countries in order to seek military, political and other advantages. Russia reiterates its commitment to resuming peace talks as soon as possible, and China appreciates that.”

“The Russian side welcomes China‘s willingness to play an active role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis through political and diplomatic means, and welcomes the constructive propositions set forth in the document “China‘s Position on the Political Solution to the Ukrainian Crisis.” The two sides pointed out that the resolution of the Ukrainian crisis must respect the legitimate security concerns of all countries and Prevent the formation of camp confrontation and add fuel to the fire.”

“The two sides emphasized that responsible dialogue is the best way to solve the problem steadily. To this end, the international community should support relevant constructive efforts. The two sides called for an end to all actions that promote tension and delay the war, and prevent the crisis from further aggravating or even getting out of control. Both sides Oppose any unilateral sanctions not authorized by the UN Security Council.”

Putin welcomed Xi Jinping with pomp and pomp at the Kremlin.

She believes that China has undoubtedly benefited from the Russian-Ukrainian military conflict, such as buying natural resources that Russia cannot sell to European countries at cheap prices, helping its slowing economy in the coming year. “China faces a paradox here: it wants to be seen by the international community as an envoy of peace, but Xi Jinping’s plans are widely viewed as a smokescreen.”

Dr. Yu Jie from the Royal Institute of International Affairs wrote a short commentary to the BBC, saying: “China‘s foreign policy has always put interests before value, even for Russia. The relationship between the two countries is mainly based on the common hatred of the US hegemony.”

“By deepening their bilateral cooperation in recent years, they have been able to reach the status of a great power and compete with the United States.”

Did the war change Russia? During the New Year, BBC Russia editor Rosenberg took us to the streets of Moscow.

“We hope President Xi will pressure President Putin to stop bombing Ukrainian cities, hospitals and schools, stop war crimes and atrocities, and withdraw his troops,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Tuesday. “The post-meeting announcement of the Russian and Chinese heads of state does not seem to have given the United States what it wanted.

Ukrainian Justice Minister Denys Maliuska told the BBC earlier that Kiev could accept some parts of China‘s “12-point” statement, but they disagreed with some parts.

“Our view is that the plan is not perfect, but it’s better than nothing,” he said. “It speaks to territorial dignity, which is also key in our plan.”