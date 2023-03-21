Home News Xi-Putin summit: China, Russia agree to ‘peaceful solution to Ukraine crisis’ – BBC News 中文
News

Xi-Putin summit: China, Russia agree to ‘peaceful solution to Ukraine crisis’ – BBC News 中文

by admin
Xi-Putin summit: China, Russia agree to ‘peaceful solution to Ukraine crisis’ – BBC News 中文

news/240/cpsprodpb/A1C9/production/_129071414_182345-shutterstock_editorial_chinese_president_xi_jinping_vis_13836456co.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/A1C9/production/_129071414_182345-shutterstock_editorial_chinese_president_xi_jinping_vis_13836456co.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/A1C9/production/_129071414_182345-shutterstock_editorial_chinese_president_xi_jinping_vis_13836456co.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/A1C9/production/_129071414_182345-shutterstock_editorial_chinese_president_xi_jinping_vis_13836456co.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/A1C9/production/_129071414_182345-shutterstock_editorial_chinese_president_xi_jinping_vis_13836456co.jpg 800w” alt=”习近平（左）与普京（右）在莫斯科克里姆林宫宴会上祝酒（21/3/2023）” attribution=”KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK/EPA” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/A1C9/production/_129071414_182345-shutterstock_editorial_chinese_president_xi_jinping_vis_13836456co.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/>

image source,KREMLIN POOL/SPUTNIK/EPA

image captiontext,

Xi Jinping said that Sino-Russian relations are “very important to the world structure and the future and destiny of mankind.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping on the red carpet at the Moscow Kremlin and held official talks. In a joint statement after the meeting, the two sides emphasized the need to resolve the Ukrainian crisis “through peaceful talks”.

Xi Jinping and Putin also proposed a series of plans to strengthen bilateral relations at their talks on Tuesday (March 21). Putin stated that he is willing to assist Chinese companies to invest in Russia to replace Western companies that have withdrawn due to the Ukrainian war. He also said that the proposed “Siberia Power II” natural gas pipeline from Russia to China through Mongolia will bring China “reliable and stable “Energy supply.

It was the first visit to Moscow by a Chinese head of state since Russia invaded Ukraine. Xi invited Putin to Beijing as the International Criminal Court (ICC) approved his arrest last week over war crimes in Ukraine. Currently, China does not recognize the power of the ICC.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has again warned Beijing not to provide “lethal aid” to Moscow as the Russian-Chinese heads of state meet, otherwise China will be fighting an “illegal war” provide support.

See also  Government, Draghi wins the social challenge with Conte. "Italians look to one person with confidence: the premier"

You may also like

Why more and more migrants cross from the...

Macrorueda de las Regiones arrives in Barranquilla to...

In 2022 Ecopolietilene doubled its waste collection

Down Syndrome Day is celebrated in La Guaricha...

Silvestre Dangond would return to the stage after...

[Yokogawa: After Xi Jinping’s re-election, he shot three...

Pictet AM continues to underweight equities, overweight bonds,...

Russia and the black hole of Ukraine

The Constitution of Cádiz, 211 years ago

January 2023 Worldwide Youth Devotional

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy