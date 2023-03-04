In late 2022, Chinese leader Xi Jinping faced protests erupting in cities across the country as people rallied to denounce the COVID-19 dynamic zeroing policy. It was a rare rebuke of his centralization, with some protests even calling for him to step down.

And three months later, he is ramping up the pressure to further tighten the grip of the Chinese Communist Party.

Mr. Xi and top officials agreed this week on a plan to give the party more direct command in a range of areas they deem critical, according to people familiar with the discussions. These areas include security, finance, technology and culture, while further downplaying the government’s role in policymaking.

The National People’s Congress is expected to approve parts of the plan at its annual session, which opens in Beijing on Sunday. At the meeting, the Chinese legislature will also sign off on appointments of senior government officials, including announcing a new economic leadership team. The team has already started taking action in a bid to boost growth in the world‘s second-largest economy. The new economic leadership is also expected to address some of the concerns of business leaders, including how the government will support a slumping housing market and the technology sector, which have been weighed down by a regulatory crackdown.

The party’s new No. 2 leader, Li Qiang, who is supposed to take over as prime minister, has courted private companies to encourage investment and rebuild confidence. A longtime Xi Jinping confidant, He Lifeng, head of China‘s top economic planning agency, is expected to take over as vice premier, overseeing China‘s economic and financial systems.

China‘s State Council Information Office and the National People’s Congress did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The State Council Information Office is a department of the Chinese government responsible for propaganda work.

Last year, Xi faced a severe test of his leadership. In the face of the rapidly spreading new crown Omicron variant virus, he insisted on dynamic clearing and implemented a blockade for epidemic prevention. That has crippled economic activity and eroded the trust that residents of many of China‘s wealthiest cities have in Communist Party rule. And in December, he dropped the zero-out policy, a sudden and chaotic turn that caught many officials and the public by surprise. At the same time, his tough diplomacy and continued support for Moscow amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has damaged China‘s international standing in the eyes of the developed world.

Even so, Mr. Xi has continued to struggle to tighten control as he pursues his agenda, seemingly unfazed by what critics describe as some of the biggest policy blunders of his decade-long rule. Some analysts say this is indicative of China‘s actual power dynamics.

“In the eyes of the masses and ordinary cadres, Xi Jinping’s authority has been compromised, but he still has guns, knives and pens in his hands,” said Wang Xinxian, a political science professor at Taiwan’s National Chengchi University, citing party terminology referring to the The military, security forces and propaganda — all three are key levers of power.

Given China‘s political climate, Wang said damage to one’s authority did not mean a challenge to one’s power, but more likely meant that the ruler would seek to tighten his grip on power.

At the same time, there were signs that economic activity in China expanded rapidly in February, a signal that the Chinese economy may recover from the impact of the dynamic zeroing policy more quickly than expected. And Xi Jinping will also benefit from it.

The National People’s Congress is largely a ceremonial event, meant to demonstrate unity and harmony in one of the world‘s most populous countries. The meeting also provides an opportunity for Mr. Xi to underscore his preeminence after he broke with convention last fall to serve as party chief for a third time.

Xi’s plans for a leadership reshuffle reflect a belief that China needs a more centralized system of governance to address challenges at home and abroad.

Propaganda and public safety have long been considered key to underpinning Beijing’s ability to defend against threats. According to some people familiar with the discussions, under the latest proposal, the Communist Party’s Central Propaganda Department could merge the State Administration of Radio and Television, a government agency, along with some functions of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Some of them said the National Security Council could be restructured to strengthen the party’s oversight of security matters. The committee was established in 2013 to coordinate China‘s military and law enforcement agencies.

Agencies dealing with China’s sometimes turbulent fringes — the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office and the State Ethnic Affairs Commission — could be converted to units that report directly to the party, some of the people said.

A similar restructuring is possible for the Ministry of Science and Technology, which is charged with accelerating China‘s progress in core technologies amid U.S. pressure and obstruction, they said.

Xi also plans to strengthen political control over financial policy by appointing cronies to run the central bank and restoring an institutional arm of the Communist Party, The Wall Street Journal reported in February.

Exact details of the restructuring plan and its timeline could not be determined. People familiar with the matter said that Xi Jinping initiated a party-government adjustment in 2018. Some elements of that adjustment took a long time to implement, and some changes have not been fully completed.

According to the Communist Party Central Committee meeting communiqué released earlier this week, the purpose of the reorganization is to ensure that the party “is more scientific in terms of organizational setup, more optimized in terms of function allocation, more perfect in terms of institutional mechanisms, and more efficient in terms of operation and management.” The three-day meeting deliberated on the proposed sweeping reform package.

Ryan Manuel, head of Hong Kong-based artificial intelligence firm Bilby, which analyzes Chinese government documents, said Xi appeared to believe that policy mistakes stemmed from poor local implementation of Beijing’s directives, and was therefore trying to ensure that lower-level officials could provide better governance while the central leadership Full control is then exercised.

Focusing on local government missteps also has political benefits for Xi, Manuel said. “By holding local governments accountable for failing to implement policies adequately, Xi Jinping will not be under all the pressure.”

In recent months, Xi has reiterated his demands for political loyalty, such as ordering party watchdog officials to ensure compliance with the central leadership’s edicts, while trying to regain public trust.

Officials acknowledged some shortcomings in the way they exited the zero-zero policy, including shortages of fever medicine and intensive care beds, as well as a rise in deaths related to the virus, but described the overall policy shift as necessary and right.

At a meeting with his top lieutenants in February, Xi declared that China had achieved “major and decisive victories” in the fight against the coronavirus since November. According to an official transcript of the meeting, the party leadership was “completely correct in its major judgments on the epidemic situation, major decisions on prevention and control work, and major adjustments to prevention and control strategies.”

Ahead of the NPC meeting, officials and state media continued to promote Mr. Xi’s priorities. These include a push to achieve “wealth for all” — a movement aimed at narrowing the gap between rich and poor and making Chinese society more equal, which some analysts say conflicts with Beijing’s recent efforts to prop up domestic economic growth.