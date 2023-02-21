20.02.2023

KMT Vice Chairman Xia Liyan concluded his visit to China and held a press conference on the results on the 20th. He stated that the visit did not mention the 2024 Taiwan presidential election, and expressed to China that the tension between the two sides of the strait made the people of Taiwan very disturbed.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) After the Kuomintang Vice Chairman Xia Liyan concluded his visit to China last week, today (February 20) he held a press conference on the “Report on the Achievements of the Kuomintang’s Visit to Mainland People’s Livelihood, Care, Exchange and Dialogue”.

Xia Liyan led a delegation to visit mainland China on the 8th. In addition to meeting Wang Huning, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, and Song Tao, the new director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, he also went to Beijing, Nanjing, Shanghai, Wuhan, Chongqing, and Chengdu to meet with local Taiwanese businessmen , Taiwan compatriots, and returned to Taiwan on the evening of the 17th.

Song Tao attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in 2020



Xia Liyan said at a press conference on the 20th that the trip achieved three main results, including caring for the Taiwanese people in China, reflecting public opinion at the grassroots level in Taiwan, and communicating with Taiwan-related people in mainland China, etc., in order to improve the atmosphere of cross-strait exchanges and interactions and ease tensions. relation.

Xia Liyan emphasized that the visiting delegation expressed to the Chinese side that the current tension between the two sides of the strait made the people of Taiwan feel very uneasy on many occasions, including meetings with high-level Chinese officials. There will be war.

In addition, to the outside world‘s suspicion that Xia Liyan’s trip was for the Kuomintang to plan the 2024 Taiwan presidential election, he responded that the presidential election is an internal matter in Taiwan, which was not mentioned in this trip.

Is there no consensus in the “1992 Consensus”?

The Chinese side has not yet made any response to Xia Liyan’s report on the results at the press conference today.

Previously, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council issued statements on the 9th and 10th that Wang Huning and Song Tao met with Xia Liyan, expressing their welcome to the visiting delegation and their willingness to work with the KMT on the common political basis of adhering to the “1992 Consensus” and opposing “Taiwan independence.” Strengthen exchanges and cooperation. Wang Huning also pointed out in a statement on the 10th that “Taiwan independence” and peace are incompatible, and the KMT and the Communist Party should further consolidate the common political foundation of adhering to the “1992 Consensus” and opposing “Taiwan independence”, and strengthen exchanges and cooperation.

Wang Huning attended the opening ceremony of the 20th National Congress last year



In response to Xia Liyan’s press conference on the achievement report, DPP spokesperson Huang Cailing criticized that the “1992 Consensus” defined by Beijing is different from the “one China, all forms” identified by the KMT, and there is no living space for the “Republic of China“. Xia Liyan When meeting with Wang Huning, he did not dare to say the KMT’s definition of the “1992 Consensus”, but only claimed that the four words were the consensus of the KMT and the CCP. “.

Huang Cailing further emphasized that Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, attended the “Munich Security Conference” and stated that “Taiwan has been a part of China since ancient times.” No active actions to defend the “Republic of China” and suspected of cooperating with China‘s United Front.

Cross-strait relations warming up?

In addition to Xia Liyan’s visit to China, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council also recently announced the results of exchanges with Taiwanese non-governmental organizations such as “Song Tao met with representatives of the Mazu Temple in Taiwan”, “Song Tao, Chairman of the Taiwan Cross-Strait Agricultural and Fishery Exchange Development Investment Association Huang Yicheng and his party”, etc., Shanghai Li Xiaodong, deputy director of the Municipal Taiwan Affairs Office, also led a delegation to Taipei on the 18th to participate in the Taiwan Lantern Festival. This became the first official Chinese delegation sent to Taiwan in the three years since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic. There may be a tendency to resume exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

In the past three years, China has strengthened its “Wolf Warrior Diplomacy”, and many cross-border polls have shown that the favorability of China has reached a record low. After China loosened its anti-epidemic measures at the end of last year, Beijing adjusted its foreign policy in order to revitalize the economy and attract foreign investment. Some analysts pointed out that the resurgence of exchanges between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait may also reflect the policy adjustment of China‘s retreat from the war wolf diplomacy.

(comprehensive report)

