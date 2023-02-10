10.02.2023

Xia Liyan, vice chairman of the Kuomintang, met with Song Tao, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, in Beijing on Thursday (9th) evening, and raised “three major demands and concerns.” Song Tao expressed his willingness to promote the development of cross-strait relations on the political basis of adhering to the “1992 Consensus” and opposing “Taiwan independence”.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Xia Liyan and his team arrived in Beijing on Wednesday (February 8). After meeting with local Taiwanese businessmen in the morning of the next day (9th), they met with Song Tao at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in the evening.

Xia Liyan put forward “three major demands and concerns” during the talks. First, he called for the implementation and maintenance of the people’s livelihood agreements reached in the past between the two sides of the strait; second, the inconvenience and cost of cross-strait exchanges should be minimized; Pursue peace and stability.

Xia Liyan pointed out that the current deadlock between the two sides of the strait may not be completely improved in the short term, but what is more important at this stage is to try to avoid cross-strait political differences from spreading to the fields of economy, trade and people’s livelihood.

According to Xinhua News Agency, Song Tao welcomed Xia Liyan to lead a delegation to visit, and said that he would implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the party’s overall strategy for resolving the Taiwan issue, and was willing to promote Cross-strait relations, and mentioned that it will continue the concept of “cross-strait family” and deepen cross-strait exchanges and cooperation in various fields.

Song Tao, director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, expressed his willingness to promote the development of cross-strait relations on the political basis of adhering to the “1992 Consensus” and opposing “Taiwan independence”.



Regarding the meeting between Xia Liyan and Song Tao, the Mainland Council reiterated that “the two sides of the strait are not affiliated to each other” is a fact of the status quo in the Taiwan Strait. Exchanges and dialogues should be based on equal dignity and should not set any wrong political premise framework. “The overall strategy, highlighting its Taiwan policy, is aimed at “dwarfing and harming our sovereign dignity.”

Zeng Mingzong, chief secretary of the Kuomintang Legislative Yuan, said that he respects the MAC’s statement, but Xia Liyan’s trip focused on strengthening cross-strait communication, and he also emphasized the need to maintain cross-strait peace and development during the meeting.

Taiwan’s Legislative President You Xikun was interviewed by Taiwan Broadcasting and Xia Liyan on the 10th. He was asked whether the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council has changed its policy towards Taiwan from a tough one to a more moderate one. He pointed out that if there is a change, it is good. It will be so tense”, and it will be more relaxed, peaceful and stable.

(comprehensive report)

