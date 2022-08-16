Xiamen Net News (Haixi Morning News reporter Lin Ailing, Ye Zishen, Zhang Xiaofei, correspondent Zeng Qin) Received love herbal tea and mineral water… For the past few days, Xiamen citizens have been watching and helping each other, and heart-warming things have been happening at various nucleic acid sampling points.

“I’m here again!” On the morning of the 14th, Bai Liqing, a resident of Meiren Community, brought the iced mung bean soup, white fungus soup and herbal tea that she cooked by herself to the nucleic acid sampling site of the People’s Stadium. It is understood that every round of nucleic acid sampling in recent years, the enthusiastic Bai Liqing always cooks the soup that he is good at, and goes to the community sampling point for condolences, making ginger tea in winter and mung bean soup in summer. This time the sampling point was far from her home, and Bai Liqing specially asked her son to help with the delivery.

Yesterday morning, at the nucleic acid sampling sites such as People’s Stadium and Wenta Road, a bucket of loving herbal tea with the words “Salute to the Most Beautiful Volunteers” was placed in a conspicuous place. “It’s especially timely to cool off the heat!” The on-site staff and volunteers came to have a bowl, and the heat disappeared immediately, and they couldn’t help giving a thumbs up.

“Hello! Someone asked us to deliver it!” Yesterday afternoon, at the small nucleic acid sampling site attached to the Xiamen Academy of Educational Sciences in Kaiyuan Street, the Meihu community staff received two anonymous deliveries, which were several pieces of mineral water. After discussion, everyone thought it might be possible. It is the neighbors who do good deeds and do not keep their names. “It’s worth it no matter how hard or tired it is,” said Wang Meihua, Secretary of the Party Committee of Meihu Community.

From August 9th, the family of Xu Yali, a villager in Donghui Village, Guankou Town, Jimei, began to deliver Hokkien-style love breakfasts to nucleic acid sampling sites near the village, including scrambled eggs with preserved vegetables and lean meat, and fried pickles with three layers of meat. . Xu Yali’s daughter Chen Yanting told reporters that they will continue to provide loving breakfast to the village’s epidemic prevention staff until the epidemic is over.

In addition, many nucleic acid sampling sites also ushered in “love water”. Among them, Shequ Company, which was stationed in the third phase of the Software Park, donated 200 boxes of loving mineral water to nearby locations; Jimei District Industrial and Commercial Co., Ltd. mobilized local chambers of commerce in 6 towns and streets to donate heatstroke prevention and cooling drinks; Shengdinghui Construction Group, Wanhui Trading, Caring enterprises such as Guoanda Co., Ltd., Compaq Group, Guomin Investment, Xingxin Economic Development, Xinjinhe Industry and Trade, Jinfuxin Industry and Trade, Yongxinlong Plastic Packaging, etc. raised 100,000 bottles of mineral water and wheat tea to prevent heatstroke and cool down overnight. Drinks, and arrange for delivery to some nucleic acid sampling sites.

Read more