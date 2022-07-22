Home News Xiamen: Donated a total of 3.25 million yuan to care for veterans in difficulties- City Affairs- Southeast Net Xiamen Channel
A total of 3.25 million yuan was donated to care for veterans in need

Hercynian Morning NewsNews (Reporter Chen Qihong Correspondent Lai Xiangliang) Recently, the launching ceremony of the Xiamen Veterans Care Fund donation and the “Caring for Veterans” public welfare action was held at Xiamen University for the Elderly. Since the establishment of the Care Fund in August last year, a total of 20 caring enterprises have been generously donated, and a total of 3.25 million yuan has been donated.

Under the careful planning and promotion of Xiamen Veterans Affairs Bureau, the fund is mainly used for veterans in difficulties and other special care objects. On the basis of government guarantees, it actively mobilizes social caring enterprises and individuals to participate, and improves the assistance of veterans in difficulties. mechanism. At the same time, through the “Caring for Veterans” public welfare action, we have explored the immediate needs of retired veterans in difficulties, and achieved precise assistance and careful care.

Zeng Yangfeng, vice president of Xiamen Xiangyu Group Co., Ltd., one of the 20 caring companies honored this time, told reporters that as a part of social forces, companies should actively fulfill their social responsibilities, carry forward the glorious tradition of patriotism and support the army, and participate more in love Platform construction.

Zhu Fengshou, vice president and secretary general of the Municipal Charity Federation, said that the Municipal Charity Federation will actively coordinate various resources, strengthen love promotion, gather the strength of caring enterprises and people, and contribute to the service cause of the veterans.

Next, the Municipal Bureau of Veterans Affairs will promote the continuous and normalized development of assistance activities, take personalized assistance measures as the starting point, and provide services for the group of veterans who are in difficulty, so as to create a good environment in which the whole society cares and cares for veterans. Ambience.

