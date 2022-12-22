The Municipal Health Commission issued a proposal:

Do not call 120 unless necessary, keep the “life hotline” open

Xiamen DailyNews (Reporter Chen Chun) Yesterday, the Municipal Health and Health Commission issued a proposal that patients with asymptomatic and mild symptoms of the new crown should not call 120 unless necessary! Keep the “life hotline” open, and reserve the most precious emergency resources for the most needy critically ill patients.

Recently, under the dual influence of the new crown epidemic and seasonal changes, the number of 120 emergency calls has increased significantly. Due to nervousness and anxiety, some citizens anxiously dialed 120 for emergency services when they developed common symptoms such as fever and cough, and requested to use an ambulance. This occupies precious pre-hospital first aid resources to a certain extent, and it is easy for real critically ill patients to encounter difficulties when calling 120 for emergency help, and cannot receive timely and effective treatment.

In order to ensure the smooth flow of the emergency hotline and maximize the use of existing emergency resources, 120 warmly reminds the general public:

1. Do not call the 120 hotline for asymptomatic and mild patients with new coronary pneumonia, and please set aside emergency hotline channels for critically ill patients;

2. Asymptomatic patients with new coronary pneumonia and mild patients who really need outpatient treatment can drive by themselves, take personal protection, and go to the fever clinic of a nearby hospital by themselves;

3. Emergency and critically ill patients of all diseases, including severe patients with new coronary pneumonia, can directly dial 120 for help if there is an emergency outside the hospital;

4. When dialing the 120 emergency hotline, please follow the inquiry procedure of the 120 dispatcher to answer questions;

5. When the ambulance rushes to the emergency scene, it is best to agree to pick up the car at a location with obvious geographical signs, such as a bus station, the gate of a community, etc., which can greatly shorten the time for medical personnel to arrive at the scene.

Every citizen is the first person responsible for their own health and the most important defender of the 120 life hotline. Only by cherishing emergency resources together can we protect the lives and health of ourselves and others in emergencies.

Xiamen 120 will follow the principle of “nearest emergency” to protect the health of the public 24 hours a day, dispatch every ambulance in a timely and accurate manner, and go all out to rescue every critically ill patient.