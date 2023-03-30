This weekend will welcome the small peak of returning home during the Qingming Festival

Xiamen DailyNews (reporter Ke Kaiyun, intern Zhang Wenyi, correspondent Qi Ming) Qingming Festival is coming. Yesterday, the traffic command center of the traffic police detachment released road traffic forecasts to provide reference for citizens to travel.

Xiamen Traffic Police predicts that during the Ching Ming Festival, the number of short- and medium-distance self-driving cars returning to their hometowns will increase significantly, and the flow of people and vehicles will peak in the near future; there will be local traffic flow on the roads around the tombs and cemeteries; the crowds will be dispersed to On April 1st and 2nd, April 5th (the day of Qingming Festival), April 8th and 9th, there will be a small peak of returning home. Combined with the weather conditions in previous years, the probability of rainfall is relatively high during the Qingming Festival, which will stimulate the demand for concentrated self-driving.

Evening peak hours on March 31 will be extended

Partial road closures on April 2

The traffic police department predicts that the vehicle activity on March 31 will reach a recent peak, and the activity on April 4 and April 7 will also increase to a certain extent compared with normal working days.

March 31st is the last working day in March. The superposition of off-duty commuting traffic and home sweeping traffic will bring greater pressure on the city’s main arterial roads, urban expressways, and “five bridges and two tunnels” entering and leaving the island; It is predicted that from 16:00, the above-mentioned road vehicles will begin to increase gradually, and the traffic flow in the city will reach its peak at 18:00, and most of the main commuter arterial roads will experience obvious vehicle slowdown, which will continue until after 21:00.

The trend of the vehicle congestion index on April 4 and April 7 is basically the same as that on March 31, but the duration will be shortened, which is similar to the normal Friday evening peak traffic situation.

It is worth noting that April 2 coincided with the start of the marathon, and some roads in Siming District were closed. People who need to travel are requested to pay attention to relevant road closure notices and make travel plans in advance.

Driving in the rainy season

Congestion is expected around the cemeteries

During the Qingming Festival, there will be a lot of rain, and there will be short-term vehicle gatherings on the roads around the cemetery, towns (streets), villages (houses) and columbariums (houses). In particular, the roads around South Putuo, Xuelingshan Cemetery, Chinese Permanent Cemetery, Fuze Garden and Shishi Temple, which have a high demand for worship and sweeping, are expected to be congested, and the police will divert traffic in time.