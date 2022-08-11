Xiamen promotes the construction of parking facilities to alleviate the city’s “parking difficulties”. (Data map) Photo by reporter Chen Lijie

Xiamen Net News (Haixi Morning News reporter Ye Shen) In order to promote the construction and development of parking facilities in our city and alleviate the city’s “parking difficulties”, the Xiamen Municipal Construction Bureau, the Municipal Development and Reform Commission, together with relevant departments, formulated and issued the “Xiamen City” recently. “Implementation Opinions on Promoting the Construction and Development of Parking Facilities” (hereinafter referred to as “Opinions”). By 2025, Xiamen plans to add more than 10,000 off-street public parking spaces, and put into use 15 urban transportation “micro-hubs” with functions such as bus interchange and parking for motor vehicles and non-motor vehicles. By 2035, an urban parking system with reasonable layout, sufficient supply, intelligent, efficient, convenient and accessible will be built in an all-round way.

increase supply

Construction of parking facilities in the central city

According to the “Opinions”, Xiamen will increase the supply of public parking. A certain proportion of the land vacated by the functional relocation of the central urban area should be planned for the construction of public parking facilities; push the new area to plan and build public parking facilities in accordance with standards, and establish an orderly public parking supply mechanism. It is necessary to focus on improving the supply of parking spaces in areas where the growth rate of car ownership is much higher than the growth rate of the number of parking spaces, and encourage hospitals, schools, scenic spots, business districts and other key units (regions) to carry out mechanical and three-dimensional transformation of eligible parking lots. , to increase the number of berths. Utilize urban public spaces such as public space, land to be built, idle factory areas, and open corners to build public parking facilities.

It is necessary to promote the construction of bus depots supporting high-speed rail stations and some urban rail transit stations, strengthen the connection between rail transit and other modes of transportation such as buses, and improve transfer facilities. Encourage the construction of “park + transfer” parking lots or parking facilities around subway stations. By 2025, the city will build no less than three “parking + transfer” parking facilities, and no less than five by 2035.

Encourage “sharing”

Push for existing parking spaces to open when they are wrong

The “Opinions” pointed out that Xiamen should promote the shared use of parking facilities, give full play to the role of streets and communities, innovate the co-construction, co-management and sharing model of parking facilities, and promote the opening and paid sharing of existing dedicated parking facilities (spaces) at different times. Organs, enterprises and institutions shall, on the premise of strengthening safety management, fully open parking facilities to the public. Data show that in the first half of 2022, the city will build and launch 10 demonstration sites for government agencies, enterprises and institutions to open parking facilities to the public.

The “Opinions” require that before 2023, all districts should be promoted to build more than 10 government agencies, enterprises and institutions to open parking facilities demonstration sites to the public in areas where parking supply and demand conflict. Before 2025, determine the proportion (number) of municipal and district-level agencies, enterprises and institutions that open parking facilities to the public, and actively promote the alleviation of the problem of parking difficulties for the masses.

At the same time, commercial facilities, office buildings, tourist attractions, sports venues, cultural and tourism venues and other parking facilities are encouraged to be open to the public during idle hours; residential communities are encouraged to open parking facilities to the public at wrong times on the premise of ensuring safety and meeting basic parking needs.

Technology empowerment

Form a “picture” of parking resources

According to the “Opinions”, Xiamen will build an open platform for smart parking data to realize the unconditional aggregation and indiscriminate opening of real-time remaining parking space data of operating parking lots. Open up system links such as urban construction, public security traffic control, and transportation to form a “one map” of parking resources.

Encourage intelligent parking systems to integrate functions such as information query, parking space reservation and electronic payment. Build a smart parking demonstration project, speed up the construction of intelligent and unmanned management of parking lots, promote the application of non-inductive payment technologies such as ETC and post-payment convenience measures such as credit parking, and improve the intelligent service level of parking lots in the city.

It is necessary to appropriately advance the construction of charging facilities, and 100% of the new residential parking spaces should be built with new energy vehicle charging infrastructure or reserved for construction and installation conditions.

