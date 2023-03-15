Xi’an Airport arranges guidance service for passengers who fly for the first time: wearing an exclusive bracelet and being guided throughout the journey

On March 13th, in Xi’an, Shaanxi, some netizens posted that it was their first time to fly,Xi’an Xianyang International Airport gave a “first flight” wristband, and the staff helped guide it, which is very heartwarming!

The staff of Xi’an Xianyang International Airport said that this measure was introduced before the Spring Festival travel rush. If passengers are taking a flight for the first time, they can go to the service center to ask for a wristband, and the staff will guide them step by step to help passengers solve problems.

It is reported that because first-time passengers do not understand the airport check-in process, they will feel more or less anxious when traveling. In order to allow first-time passengers to obtain a better travel experience, Xi’an Xianyang International Airport has introduced 9 categories and 20 items. The service covers segmented guidance throughout the whole process for first-passengers, exclusive flight delay, convenient security check, considerate transfer, etc.

The information counters and check-in counters in the terminal building have added service posts for first-passengers.The staff will also issue exclusive wristbands to first-passengers to enjoy services such as step-by-step guidance throughout the journey, priority selection of favorite seats, security check love service channels and other services, and priority boarding will be arranged for first-passengers at the boarding gate depending on the situation.

At the same time, in case of flight delays, the airport will provide considerate transfer services for first-time passengers, assist first-time passengers to properly arrange ticket refunds and changes, catering, transportation, accommodation, etc., and guide passengers through the entire process.