On August 15, the 2022 Xi’an Industrial Investment Cooperation Annual Conference was held in Xi’an. At the meeting, Zou Xiaogang, Mayor of Gaoling District, Xi’an City, on behalf of Gaoling District, signed contracts with China Silk Road International High-end Food Processing Center Project, Xi’an Established Aviation Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Base Construction Project, and Heavy Pharmaceutical Holdings Fahrenheit Pharmaceutical Technology Industrial Park Project. It is reported that the three projects at the signing ceremony have a total planned investment of 1.72 billion yuan. The main contents of the projects include food processing, aviation manufacturing, and medical technology.

With the vigorous promotion of the construction of the central city of Greater Xi’an, Gaoling District, as Xi’an’s national central city, spans the main urban area in the north, the core area of ​​the trillion-scale industrial corridor in Weibei, the demonstration area of ​​rural revitalization, the key node of regional spatial integration, and the core area of ​​Weibei trillion-level industrial corridor. The location advantage of an important transportation hub has become increasingly prominent. At present, an industrial core area of ​​65 square kilometers has been built, and 624 enterprises have settled in Geely Automobile, Shaanxi Automobile Group, LONGi, Changqing Oilfield, etc., of which 213 are industrial enterprises above designated size, forming an automobile industry. The five industrial clusters of manufacturing, equipment manufacturing, new materials, new energy and national defense technology account for 1/6 of Xi’an’s industrial scale, and it is the only urban area in the city’s 13 districts and counties with a total industrial output value of over 100 billion.

Gaoling District has always regarded optimizing the business environment as the "number one project" for high-quality economic development. In recent years, it has successively issued a number of preferential policies to support industrial development, such as stabilizing economic growth, stabilizing employment and expanding employment, and supporting the development of industrial enterprises. For each settled enterprise and project, we insist on the implementation of "full-course accompaniment" service, comprehensively and timely implement various support policies at all levels, smooth green channels, honor investment commitments without compromise, and make every effort to ensure the rapid implementation of projects. To achieve "you invest in my development, you build my service", and realize the co-construction, sharing and win-win situation of government and enterprises. (Contributed by Gaoling District, Xi'an City)

