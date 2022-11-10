On November 8, the 23rd Chinese Journalists’ Day, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Xian Guoyi visited and expressed condolences to the journalists from the news media stationed in the autonomous region and the Municipal News and Media Center, and had a discussion with them. sincere regards. Northwest and Chu Yiyang, members of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee, participated in the condolences.

Xian Guoyi said that since the beginning of this year, the news media stationed in the autonomous region and the municipal news media center have been propagating the 20th National Congress of the Party as the main line, adhered to the correct political direction and public opinion orientation, used the lens to convey a good voice, and used the pen to tell a good story, all-round and multi-angle. Reported the development of various undertakings in Guyuan, especially reports on the fields of economy, society, people’s livelihood, grass-roots governance, epidemic prevention and control, etc., with in-depth themes, various forms, and outstanding results. It truly recorded the majority of party members, cadres and the masses. The vivid practice of development has comprehensively demonstrated the steady and positive development trend of Guyuan’s economy, sang the strongest voice of Guyuan’s high-quality development and catch-up development, and condensed the unity of struggle and solid work. energy.

Xian Guoyi said that at present, the whole city is In-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of The goals and tasks are to focus on the positioning of Ningxia as a sub-center city and a city with characteristics of ecological culture and tourism, build a high-quality development pilot city, a model city for comprehensive rural revitalization, and a demonstration city for building a sense of community of the Chinese nation. Innovation-driven “three plans”, in the land of “news rich mine” in Guyuan, with unique perspectives and unique channels, to excavate, publicize, praise, summarize, and refine Guyuan in the new era and new journey As a result of the experience of Guyuan, it will further encourage and inspire the cadres and masses of the city to work hard and move forward bravely, and hand in a more brilliant answer sheet in Guyuan in the fiery practice of building a socialist modernized beautiful new Ningxia in an all-round way.