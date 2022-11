Xi’an has designated 61 high-risk areas! Latest notification!Some public places are temporarily closed and these lines are suspended

According to the national “New Coronavirus Pneumonia Prevention and Control Plan (Ninth Edition)” and the “Notice on Further Optimizing the Prevention and Control of New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Measures to Do a Scientific and Accurate Work” on the risk area adjustment standards, the city, district (county) According to expert research and judgment, the Xi’an New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters made a research decision, starting from 23:00 on November 19, 2022:

Designate 61 high-risk areas

1. Unit 1, Building 14, Liz Mansion Community, Sunshine City, Denggao Road Community, Qujiang New District

2. Unit 1, Building 10, Liz Mansion Community, Sunshine City, Denggao Road Community, Qujiang New District

3. Unit 2, Building 6, Scenery Line Community, Qujiang Central Community, Qujiang New District

4. Unit 1, Building 11, Ziwei Yijing Community, Qujiang Central Community, Qujiang New District

5. Building 87, Jingwei Shangcheng Community, Zhaohui Community, Luyuan Street, Gaoling District

6. Longfa Times Apartment Building, Chengxi Community, Luyuan Street, Gaoling District

7. Gaoliu Village, Jijia Street, Gaoling District

8. Group 1, Jiangli Village, Jijia Street, Gaoling District (North Row)

9. East of Binhe Avenue, Xisifu Village, Chang’an District, north of Ximen Road, west of Weiwei Road, south of Beiqu Road, west of Nansan Lane, and south of Xitang Road

10. The second group of Baimiao Village, Weizhai Street, Chang’an District

11. The alley where No. 61, Group 6, Fuxia Village, Gaozhuang Town, Jinghe New City, Xixian New District

12. No. 28-1, No. 32-1, No. 67-1, Group 1, Beidakang, Baoqizhai Village, Dizhai Street, Baqiao District

13. Alley where No. 289, Group 10, Shenlufang Village, Hongqi Street, Baqiao District

14. Liuyuan Community, Station Community, Xiwang Street, Baqiao District

15. Unit 1, Building 14, Shui’an Dongfang Phase I, Hongqi Street Union Community, Baqiao District

16. Unit 1, Building 5, Zhonghua New District Community, Dianjian Community, Textile City Street, Baqiao District

17. Building 177, Xihang Dongyuan Community, Xihang Third Community, Xujiawan Street, Weiyang District

18. Nankang New Village, Zhangjiabao Street, Weiyang District (the high-risk area designated on November 16) Nankang New Village, Zhangjiabao Street, Weiyang District[from the north gate entrance passage, east edge to Building 226, Building 166, 220 Building, Building 270, Building 237, Building 106, South Edge to Building 106, Basketball Court Edge, Building 321, Building 316, West Edge to Building 377, West Main Street Building 181 to 226 Building enclosed area]merged into this newly designated high-risk area);

19. Unit 2, Building 3, Elevator Factory Affiliated Hospital, Xujiawan Street, Weiyang District, a high-risk area designated on November 17, is incorporated into this newly designated high-risk area risk zone);

20. Building 1, Taihe New Residence, Tianxi Community, Country Garden, Tanjia Street, Weiyang District

21. Building 3, Phase I, Evergrande Dijing Community, Hengda Dijing Community, Tanjia Street, Weiyang District

22. Unit 2, Building 78, Landscape City Community, Xinguang Road Community, Xinjiamiao Street, Weiyang District

23. Building 4, Sanjiazhuang South District, Sanjiazhuang Community, Tanjia Street, Weiyang District

24. Unit 1, Building 14, Hupan Jiayuan, Guang’an Community, Xinjiamiao Street, Weiyang District

25. Building 31, Shangri-La Shangcheng Community, Laowatan Community, Weiyanghu Street, Weiyang District

26. Unit 1, Building 7, Fengming Huafu, Fengming Zhenguan Community, Daminggong Street, Weiyang District

27. Mingjue North Lane, Xiguanzheng Street Community, Xiguan Street, Lianhu District, Xinhua Printing Factory Affiliated Institute

28. Building 520, Bailuwan East District, Bailuwan Community, Beiyuanmen Street, Lianhu District is a high-risk area

29. Unit 1, Building 9, Spring Garden Community, Spring Garden Community, Weiqu Street, Chang’an District

30. Unit 1 and Unit 2, Building 8, Changqingyuan Community, Shendiandu Community, Weiqu Street, Chang’an District

31. Building 2, Meilin Garden Community, Changle Community, Weiqu Street, Chang’an District

32. Units 1 and 2, Building 5, Laiancheng District, Jingning Community, Weiqu Street, Chang’an District

33. Building 8, Chengxi Impression, Fengyan Community, Jianzhang Road Street, Fengdong New Town, Xixian New District

34. No. 6 Hongguang Road, Sanqiao Street, Fengdong New Town, Xixian New District

35. Unit 2, Building 59, R&F City South District, Hangkai Road Community, Aerospace Base

36. 8B-1, Jiyuanmeijun Community, Jitai Road Community, Aerospace Base

37. Unit 1, Building 1, Community Nanhu No. 7, Greenland Ecological City Community, Yanming Industrial Park, Chanba Ecological District

38. Unit 1, Building 3, Mingcheng International Community, Mingcheng International Community, Zhanghuzhai Street, Yanta District

39. Unit 1, Building 6, Rongshang District 10, Qingsong Road Community, Changyanbao Street, Yanta District

40. Sunshine 80 Apartment, No. 200 Shatuo Village, Changyanbao Street, Yanta District

41. Unit 1, Building 84, Zone G, Phase III, Shijia Xingcheng Community, Changyanbao Street, Yanta District

42. Unit 5, Building 34, Area C, Phase I, Shijia Xingcheng Community, Changyanbao Street, Yanta District

43. Unit 2, Building 7, Xincheng District, Xincheng Community Alliance, Ducheng Street Union, Yanta District

44. Fengshuojiayuan Community, Lifeng International Community, Electronic City Street, Yanta District

45. Building 5, District 8, Chang’an South Road, Sanyao Community, Provincial Government Office, Ducheng Street, Yanta District

46. ​​Unit 1, Building 10, Jingyuan New District, Junjing Road Community, Changyanbao Street, Yanta District

47. Yard 282, Xujiazhuang Village, Electronic City Street, Yanta District

48. Northwest Alley, Group 1, Baiyangzhai Village, Dengjiapo Street, Yanta District

49. Building 8, Phase I, Huacheng Vientiane Community, Changyanbao Street, Yanta District

50. Building 4, Beishen New Century North District, Beishenjiaqiao Community, Electronic City Street, Yanta District

51. Unit 4, Building 1, Qujiang Guantang Community, Jindi Tianjing Community, Qujiang New District

52. Units 3 and 4, Building 3, Vanke Golden Joy City, Sanmin Community, Zaoyuan Street, Lianhu District, Unit 2, Building 1

53. Unit 1, Building 1, Evergrande International City Community, Economic Development Zone

54. Unit 2, Building 2, Evergrande International City Community, Economic Development Zone

55. Unit 3, Building 14, Evergrande International City Community, Economic Development Zone

56. Unit 1, Building 4, Shan’an Fengdeng Community, Taoyuan Sanfang Community, Taoyuan Road Street, Lianhu District

57. Unit 1, Building 3, Shixin Homeland, Labor Erfang Community, Taoyuan Road Street, Lianhu District

58. Unit 1, Building 3, Romani Community, Hongjincheng, Yuhuazhai Street, High-tech Zone

59. Unit 1, Building 7, Romani Community, Hongjincheng, Yuhuazhai Street, High-tech Zone

60. Unit 1, Building 7, Jianbang Huating Community, Fenglin Oasis Community, Zhangba Street, High-tech Zone

61. Building 8, Row 27, East District, Nanyaotou Community, Zhangba Street, High-tech Zone

At the same time, reduce the following 31 high-risk areas to low-risk areas

1. Building 5, Jitai Xinyuan, Jitai Community, Taiyi Road Street, Beilin District;

2. South Building, No. 10 Dayou Lane, Tianshuijing, Shuangrenfu Community, Beiyuanmen Street, Lianhu District;

3. No. 8, Xicang North Lane, Sajinqiao Community, Beiyuanmen Street, Lianhu District;

4. Unit 2, Building 5, Metallurgical West District, Zaoyuan Street, Lianhu District;

5. Unit 3, Building 31, Mingdemen East District, Mingdemen South Community, Changyanbao Street, Yanta District;

6. Unit 4, Building 4, Qinyuan, Sunshine Community, Sunshine Community, Dengjiapo Street, Yanta District;

7. Unit 1, Building 3, Fenglinhuafu Community, Fenglinhuafu Community, Zhanghuzhai Street, Yanta District;

8. Building 6, Caonan Xingshan Community, Caonan Community, Shilipu Street, Baqiao District;

9. Building 9, Xinglongyuan Community, Xinglong Community, Caotan Street, Weiyang District;

10. Building 7, Area C, Handu Xinyuan Community, Handu Xinyuan Community, Weiyanggong Street, Weiyang District;

11. Unit 2, South Main Building, South District, Xinfang Green Home, Xinfang Community, Xinjiamiao Street, Weiyang District;

12. Unit 1, Building 7, District 3, Hubin Garden, Changqing Hubin Garden Community, Weiyanghu Street, Weiyang District;

13. Building 5, Wenjing West District, Wenjing West District Community, Hancheng Street, Weiyang District;

14. Building A14, Yahe Holiday Villa, Yunhui Community, Weiyanghu Street, Weiyang District;

15. Building 20, Area C, Handu Xinyuan, Weiyanggong Street, Weiyang District;

16. Unit 1, Building A+3, Tangpin, Hanyang Community, Jingwei Street, Gaoling District;

17. Building A+4, Tangpin A+, Hanyang Community, Jingwei Street, Gaoling District;

18. Building 3, Native Product Community, Qingnian Street Community, Weiqu Street, Chang’an District;

19. East 2nd Lane, West 2nd Lane, East 3rd Lane, West 3rd Lane, Group 7, Huangfu Village, Wangqu Street, Chang’an District;

20. Building 1, Huamei Community, Changxing North Road Community, Weiqu Street, Chang’an District;

21. Unit 1, Building 1, High-tech Future Community, Ziwei Tianyuan Urban Community, Xiliu Street, High-tech Zone;

22. Building 2, Caotan Jiayuan Community, Economic Development Zone;

23. Unit 2, Building 3, Jinfuyuan Community, Dongjin Taoyuan, Jingkai District;

24. Building 4, Weishui Xinju Community, Economic Development Zone;

25. Unit 1, Building 15, Xingyuhuafu Community, Economic Development Zone;

26. Building 10, Poly Xinyu Garden Community, Xinyu Garden Community, Headquarters Industrial Park, Chanba Ecological District;

27. Unit 1, Building A2, Chengong Shuanghewan Community, Wetland Industrial Park, Qiyuan 2nd Road Community, Chanba Ecological District;

28. Unit 2, Building 6, Zhongnan Linyue Community, Jinxiu Community, Shiyuan Industrial Park, Chanba Ecological District;

29. Building 28, Zijing City, Beishakou Village, Sanqiao Street, Fengdong New City, Xixian New District

30. Wanwei Xi’an Fengdong Park, Jianzhang Road Street, Fengdong New City, Xixian New Area;

31. Unit 2, Building 9, Phase 2, Xingfuli Community, Dizhang Street, Airport New City, Xixian New District.

After the adjustment, there are 260 high-risk areas in Xi’an. Xincheng District, Beilin District, Lianhu District, Yanta District, Baqiao District, Weiyang District, Yanliang District, Lintong District, Chang’an District, Gaoling District, Huyi District, Lantian County, Xixian New District Fengdong New Town, Gaoxin District, Xi’an City In addition to the high-risk areas, the Economic and Technological Development Zone, Qujiang New Area, Chan-Ba Ecological Area, Aerospace Base, and International Port Area are low-risk areas.