Xi’an inspects food for Dragon Boat Festival – Xinhua English.news.cn

On June 19, the reporter learned that before the Dragon Boat Festival, the Xi’an Market Supervision Bureau conducted special random inspections on 50 batches of rice dumplings and 21 batches of mung bean cakes. Among them, 50 batches of zongzi were all qualified; 4 batches of mung bean cakes out of 21 batches were unqualified.

It is reported that the nine main items for the random inspection of zongzi are sorbic acid and its potassium salt (calculated as sorbic acid), sodium saccharin (calculated as saccharin), acesulfame potassium, total number of colonies, coliform bacteria, Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella, mold, commercial sterility; the 17 items for the main inspection of mung bean cake are acid value (calculated as fat), peroxide value (calculated as fat), benzoic acid and its sodium salt (calculated as benzoic acid), sorbic acid and Its potassium salt (calculated as sorbic acid), sodium saccharin (calculated as saccharin), cyclamate (calculated as cyclamate), acesulfame potassium, residual amount of aluminum (dry sample, calculated as Al), propionic acid And its sodium salt, calcium salt (calculated as propionic acid), dehydroacetic acid and its sodium salt (calculated as dehydroacetic acid), natamycin, total bacterial count, coliform, Staphylococcus aureus, Salmonella, mold.

After inspection, all 50 batches of zongzi were qualified; among the 21 batches of mung bean cakes, 3 batches of mung bean cakes were unqualified for the total number of colonies, and 1 batch of mung bean cake samples were unqualified for dehydroacetic acid and its sodium salt (calculated as dehydroacetic acid). At present, the market supervision department of Xi’an City has requested that unqualified products be removed from the shelves in a timely manner and the relevant inspection and disposal work is in progress. (Reporter Nan Jiangyuan)

[error correction]

[Responsible editor: Wang Yan]

33

010070270010000000000000011112161129707275

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

