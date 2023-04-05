It is the time of the year when the grass is green, and it is the Qingming time of the year. In the past few days, Xi’an International Port Area has carried out a series of activities for the Qingming Festival “Our Home of the Festival Spirit”. Many schools in the area and Xinhe Community Health Service Center have used rich and diverse forms of activities to commemorate heroes and martyrs and carry forward China‘s excellent traditional culture. Guide the masses to inherit the heroic spirit and continue the red blood.

Recite Poems and Phrases in Qingming Festival and Send Remembrance

Drama, poetry recitation… On the afternoon of April 3rd and 4th, Lugang Junior High School of Xi’an International Port Area held a Qingming Poetry Meeting with the theme of “Reciting Mingzhi Poems and Sending Remembrance”.

“The hero’s soul is immortal and still runs in our blood!” During the event, students from various classes participating in the poetry recitation competition expressed their feelings with poetry and recitation, and the sound of recitation resounded throughout the campus. The activity is divided into three chapters: “Story Qingming”, “Poetic Qingming” and “Cultural Qingming”. Each class will create and perform programs based on the theme, presenting a wonderful feast of traditional culture.

“The minister has a clear heart in Jiuquan, diligent government and clear Ming Dynasty…” The drama “Jie Zitui” tells the origin of the Cold Food Festival and the Qingming Festival, vividly interprets Jie Zitui’s loyal and selfless dedication, allowing the audience to look back at history in the classics , Looking forward to the future, draw the strength to forge ahead. Performances such as “Fulfilling Your Wish”, “Chang’an Qingming Rain”, and “Tea Tour” unfolded slowly with co-authored music, fully demonstrating the beauty of traditional Chinese culture, and the wonderful performances won rounds of applause from the audience.

“By reciting red poems and performing historical dramas, we had dialogues with heroes and sages across time and space, and I was once again shocked by their selfless dedication, heroic and tenacious spirit. This time on the Ching Ming Festival, I plan to talk to my parents Let’s go to the Martyrs’ Cemetery together, commemorate the revolutionary martyrs in our own way, and inherit the spirit of heroes.” said Chen Jiayu, Class 1, Grade 7.

Tomb-sweeping Festival martyrs red forever

In the Qingming Festival, flowers are presented to express mourning, and green pines and emerald greens express affection. On the morning of April 4th, the Xinnong Primary School in Xi’an International Port Area organized representatives of the young pioneers to go to the Xi’an Martyrs Cemetery to carry out the Qingming Festival sacrifice and sweeping activities to commemorate the heroes and pay tribute to the heroes.

At the event site, the Young Pioneers flag was slowly raised under the majestic flag-raising song, and the Young Pioneers saluted the revolutionary heroes and the team flag with standard team salute. The audience stood in silence, accompanied by the solemn “Song of Presenting Flowers”, representatives of party members, teachers and students presented flower baskets to the martyrs, and all the staff bowed three times to the martyrs and mourned silently.

Feng Wanting, representative of the Young Pioneers, said: “As the young pioneers of the new era, we should inherit the heroic spirit of the revolutionary martyrs, live and study with gratitude, and strive to be a good boy of the era with ideals, skills, and responsibility. “

The bright red flag of the Young Pioneers fluttered in the drizzle, and all the Young Pioneers clenched their fists, and in the name of the red scarf, they revisited the oath of joining the team in front of the Martyrs Monument and made a solemn commitment. Afterwards, the young pioneers, with great reverence, approached the tomb of the martyrs, presented flowers, expressed their grief, and comforted the heroes.

In the afternoon of the same day, the Xinhe Community Health Service Center also organized party members to go to the Martyrs Cemetery in Tongyuanfang, Gaoling District, to carry out the activity of “Our Festival-Qingming Festival Martyrs”.

The scene of the event was solemn and solemn. All party members stood in silence in front of the monument to the martyrs, and presented flowers and flower baskets to the revolutionary martyrs, fully expressing their high respect and deep memory for the revolutionary martyrs. During the event, Wang Baoji, Secretary of the Party Branch of Xinhe Health Service Center, led all party members to review the oath of joining the party, remember the identity of party members, stick to the original mission, pursue the footprints of the ancestors, and gather strength.

“The purpose of this martyrdom event is to let everyone deeply understand the spirit of the revolutionary martyrs who sacrificed their lives and selfless dedication, and inspire everyone to carry forward the spirit of the martyrs, inherit the red gene, shoulder the mission, forge ahead, and make new contributions to the development of grassroots medical care. .” Wang Baoji said.

It is understood that before and after the Ching Ming Festival, the Xi’an International Port Area has successively carried out various cultural activities such as reading classics, online “cloud worship and sweeping”, and hand-made Qingming delicacies. Next, Xi’an International Port Area will continue to take the series of activities of “Our Home of the Festival Spirit” as a “compulsory course” to promote patriotism and inherit the excellent Chinese culture. Fire is passed down from generation to generation.

