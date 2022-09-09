Spring flowers and autumn solid, peaches and plums are fragrant. On the occasion of the 38th Teacher’s Day, Xi’an Lianhu Ethnic Kindergarten held a Teacher’s Day theme activity. The cute babies of the kindergarten offered their best wishes to the teacher in their own way.

Teachers are the sun, pointing out the direction for children and teaching them to grow. The children in the small class of the ethnic kindergarten gave their big hugs to their dear teachers and expressed their full love to the teachers.

Exquisite teacher thank you cards, good wishes, exquisite handicrafts, paintings of the teacher’s smiling face… The children expressed their love for the teacher in different ways. With the sincere wishes of “Teacher, Happy Holidays”, the teachers were deeply moved and said that this was the most precious gift they had ever received.

Sun Jing, director of Lianhu Ethnic Kindergarten, said that she hoped that the traditional virtue of “respect for teachers” would take root and sprout in the hearts of young children, and accompany them to spend every day in their lives. The teachers of Lianhu Ethnic Kindergarten will also be full of love and tolerance, devote themselves to work, participate in the growth of children, and lead children to a more exciting life.

