Home News Xi’an Lianhu Ethnic Kindergarten Teacher’s Day Theme Activities
News

Xi’an Lianhu Ethnic Kindergarten Teacher’s Day Theme Activities

by admin
Xi’an Lianhu Ethnic Kindergarten Teacher’s Day Theme Activities

Xi’an Lianhu Ethnic Kindergarten Teacher’s Day Theme Activities

2022-09-09 21:15:53Source: Xi’an News Network

Spring flowers and autumn solid, peaches and plums are fragrant. On the occasion of the 38th Teacher’s Day, Xi’an Lianhu Ethnic Kindergarten held a Teacher’s Day theme activity. The cute babies of the kindergarten offered their best wishes to the teacher in their own way.

Teachers are the sun, pointing out the direction for children and teaching them to grow. The children in the small class of the ethnic kindergarten gave their big hugs to their dear teachers and expressed their full love to the teachers.

Exquisite teacher thank you cards, good wishes, exquisite handicrafts, paintings of the teacher’s smiling face… The children expressed their love for the teacher in different ways. With the sincere wishes of “Teacher, Happy Holidays”, the teachers were deeply moved and said that this was the most precious gift they had ever received.

Sun Jing, director of Lianhu Ethnic Kindergarten, said that she hoped that the traditional virtue of “respect for teachers” would take root and sprout in the hearts of young children, and accompany them to spend every day in their lives. The teachers of Lianhu Ethnic Kindergarten will also be full of love and tolerance, devote themselves to work, participate in the growth of children, and lead children to a more exciting life.

Text/Photo by Sun Ying

See also  WTT Singapore Grand Slam: Chen Meng, Fan Zhendong crowned national table tennis and won five championships

You may also like

Shandong added 13 local confirmed cases yesterday, 70...

Coronavirus latest news. Today another 15,543 cases (-18.9%...

The province’s anti-criminal and evil normalization promotion meeting...

The coldness of Netflix and excellent introspective films...

“Educating ourselves to beauty to find happiness”

Lamorgese: “Difficult social conditions, but there are those...

He collides with a motorcycle, motorist drives off...

Hu Changsheng visits college teachers in Harbin

Power, information, rights. Tales of a troubled decade

In the election campaign it is time for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy