Xi’an staged an immersive art fireworks show to celebrate the Lantern Festival

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-06 10:51

On February 5th, the night of the Lantern Festival, a traditional Chinese festival, the newly decorated Silk Road Science City in Xi’an High-tech Zone was full of brilliance and crowds. A wonderful immersive art and music fireworks show bloomed here, presenting During the Lantern Festival, pay tribute to every struggler and dreamer with a cultural feast.

The fireworks show is divided into four chapters: “New” Brilliant and Joyful Lantern Festival”, “The Charm of Xi’an, a Thousand-Year-Old Capital”, “West Looking High and New”, “Silk Road Moving Forward and Building Dreams for the Future”. As a highlight, create a fireworks feast that combines high technology and situations. The fireworks are dominated by the traditional and classic red and gold in Chinese culture, giving the whole performance a solemn and thousand-year-old cultural tone. At the same time, the screen design is based on the theme of “the water from the Yellow River coming from the sky”. The streamlined fireworks in the design emit light from bottom to top, implying the long-standing Chang’an culture and adding a lively rhythm to the thousand-year-old culture. This time, the fireworks used 3D special effects column effect, and the colorful fireworks formed different shapes, presenting colorful light and shadow, reflecting the everlasting Changan.

In addition to the magnificent fireworks show, this art and music fireworks show also carefully prepared a variety of music, opera, song and dance programs for the citizens. The songs and dances “Auspicious Tiangu”, “Together with the Motherland”, Qin Opera “Peach Blossom with Human Face”, and rock song “Xi’an You Mian” were all staged, pushing the atmosphere of the scene to climaxes one after another.