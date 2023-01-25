On the eve of the Spring Festival, Xiangcheng County, Henan Province actively carried out the activity of “Celebrating the New Year with meritorious service and bringing the conscription policy into the house”. While sending New Year blessings to soldiers and their families, the conscription policy is sent to the masses.

Since the beginning of the year, the County People’s Armed Forces Department has successively received good news of meritorious service from officers and soldiers from Xiangcheng. In order to let the families of officers and soldiers who have made meritorious service feel the glorious moment as soon as possible, the County People’s Armed Forces Department and the County Veterans Affairs Bureau have drawn up a timetable and distribution route map, beating gongs and drums Send the good news to the house, do the matter of supporting the army and giving priority to the immediate interests of the officers and soldiers, and create a strong atmosphere in which one person is a soldier and the whole family is glorious.

“When the good news is delivered, it is the best recruitment promotion…” said Huang Kezhong, the head of the People’s Armed Forces Department of Xiangcheng County. At present, the critical period of conscription in the spring of 2023, Xiangcheng County took the opportunity of sending good news before the holiday, and established a clear direction of enlistment through visible, tangible, and audible publicity methods, highlighting the party and the government’s commitment to active service The importance and care of soldiers and their families sends out a strong signal of respect for soldiers throughout the county, and better encourages young people of the right age to join the army and make meritorious service in the military camp.

It is reported that since the start of the conscription work in Xiangcheng County in 2023, it has planned in advance, carefully deployed, and carried out multiple measures to carry out in-depth conscription propaganda work. Conscription mobilization and deployment meetings and promotion meetings have been held successively, more than 40 publicity vehicles have been dispatched, more than 20 display boards have been made, and conscription publicity activities have been carried out in crowded places such as citizen squares and Xiangcheng Park. Combined with the propaganda of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, targeted one-to-one precise policy announcements will be made to key groups such as college graduates (classes), high school graduates, and technical school graduates who are willing to join the army.

It is reported that Xiangcheng County is seizing the favorable opportunity for college students to return to their hometowns during the Spring Festival. By distributing brochures, forwarding and pushing WeChat Douyin, and explaining mobilization to households, Xiangcheng County is carrying out a synchronous combination of “online + offline” publicity methods to actively promote Young people of the right age and their families publicize the conscription policy to ensure the successful completion of the task of recruiting college graduates.(Author: Li Fang)

