On April 6, Xiangcheng District held a work promotion meeting for the establishment of a national food safety demonstration city to remobilize and redeploy the work of establishing a national food safety demonstration city, further enhance ideological understanding, and effectively enhance the sense of responsibility and urgency of the work of creating a food safety demonstration city , to ensure the realization of the goals and tasks of the food safety and city creation work. District Party Secretary Shi Zhenqi attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to improve the position, compact the responsibility, and effectively enhance the sense of responsibility and urgency to do a good job, refer to the standards and mechanisms for creating a national civilized city, coordinate the forces of all parties, strengthen the linkage between departments, and fully promote the creation of food safety and city creation. If you succeed, if you create, you will win. It is necessary to anchor the goal, gather strength to tackle difficulties, strengthen management according to standards, strengthen the team and strengthen supervision, make up for shortcomings and weaknesses, and improve the comprehensive food safety management capabilities of the whole region from point to point. It is necessary to make overall plans and coordination, improve effectiveness, work together to manage together, play the role of taking the lead in overall planning and coordination, strictly implement territorial responsibilities, establish a game of chess thinking, increase publicity, strengthen supervision, and push hard to promote the work of food safety and city creation to achieve actual results.

The meeting notified the construction work and existing problems of Xiangcheng District National Food Safety Demonstration City.

District leaders Xiao Yangquan, Huang Pingyuan and Huang Yiqun attended the meeting. (Liu Qin gifted Lin Qiuming Zheng Wendian)

