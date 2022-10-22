The area where the epidemic prevention and control work is strengthened this time is from the Andingmen (the west gate) of the Xi’an city wall to the north of Changlemen (the east gate) of the Xi’an city wall (north of the East and West Streets), the east of Beimadao Lane and Union Lane, and the north of Shuncheng. South of the road, west of Shuncheng East Road.

During this period, only one entrance and exit will be reserved for the communities and units in the above-mentioned areas, and 24-hour duty will be implemented; Approved with a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 24 hours.

Xi’an strives to do a good job in ensuring the living services of the masses in the above-mentioned areas. Advocate “non-contact” material distribution; care and care for the elderly living alone, the disabled, pregnant women and other special groups. Critical and critical patients, pregnant women, chronically ill patients, etc. who have medical needs can apply for a “point-to-point” pick-up service by the community immediately contacting transportation support vehicles. Pharmacies, hospitals, and people’s livelihood security guarantee and supply enterprises can operate.

At the same time, citizens should take the initiative to report and cooperate with the implementation of control measures. Citizens of the city who have lived in medium and high-risk areas in the city and those who have lived in the above-mentioned areas within the past 7 days should take the initiative to report to the community, units and hotels, and cooperate with the implementation of control measures. Those who have been to the key risk points involved in positive cases in the above-mentioned areas within the past 7 days and have left the area, implement 7-day home isolation measures; employees in stores along North Street in the above-mentioned areas implement 7-day home isolation measures; go within the past 7 days Those who have passed the above-mentioned areas, have left the area, and have not been to key risk points, implement self-health monitoring, and complete the nucleic acid test “3 tests in 5 days”. During this period, they do not take public transportation or go to public places. The implementation time of control measures is calculated from the date of leaving the above-mentioned areas.

Finally, the Xi’an Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters reminds the public to pay attention to the release of official information in a timely manner, and not to spread rumors, not to spread rumors, and not to believe in rumors; for those who conceal, miss, or falsely report personal information to cause the spread of the epidemic, falsify information, create rumors, and create trouble. Those who refuse to cooperate with epidemic prevention and control and disrupt social order will be held accountable according to law.(Reporter: Yang Jing)