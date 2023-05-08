[Xianyang]The city’s air pollution prevention and control weekly scheduling meeting was held and Yang Wumin presided over and delivered a speech_Shaanxi Provincial People’s Government

On May 5, the city’s air pollution prevention and control weekly scheduling meeting was held. Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Deputy Mayor Yang Wumin presided over and delivered a speech.

The meeting notified the city’s air quality status in the first quarter and April, and arranged key tasks for the next step; the Xianyang City Dust Control Office notified the construction site dust problem of “one case and double punishment” and the rectification of typical cases of dust problems in the provincial atmospheric special inspection; on-site comments The implementation of work in counties and urban areas.

Yang Wumin emphasized that the city’s air pollution prevention and control work achieved phased results in April, but the situation is still grim and complicated. In May, all departments at all levels must improve their ideological understanding, grasp the source and cure the root cause, strike hard, and use iron determination and iron measures to coordinate and do a good job in the prevention and control of dust, ozone and other pollution. It is necessary to identify the crux of the problem, implement measures to the symptoms, pay close attention to implementation, pay close attention to the shortcomings of governance, come up with a list of problems, measures, and responsibilities, strengthen supervision, strictly enforce rewards and punishments, and advance item by item. It is necessary to do a good job in the cooperation and guarantee work of sinking inspectors, point out problems to the inspection team on the spot, take the initiative to claim, accept all orders, and make immediate corrections. For those that cannot be rectified in a short period of time, the time limit must be clear and the responsibility is in place. It is necessary to measure step by step, increase the frequency and intensity of unannounced visits and inspections, and force the implementation of responsibilities. While doing a good job in the control of air pollution, we must also pay close attention to the prevention and control of water pollution to ensure the stability of water quality in the national examination section.