News

by admin
image source,Chinese University of Hong Kong

Xiao Jianhua was ranked 32nd on the Hurun Report in 2016. In early 2017, he mysteriously disappeared from Hong Kong, which attracted widespread attention both inside and outside China.

China‘s Shanghai court announced that billionaire Xiao Jianhua, a Canadian citizen, was convicted of multiple financial crimes and bribery and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

The Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate Court sentenced on Friday (August 19) that the actions of Xiao Jianhua and his Tomorrow Holdings Co., Ltd. constituted the crime of illegally absorbing public deposits, the crime of breaching trust in the use of entrusted property, the crime of illegal use of funds, and the crime of bribery by units. Tomorrow Holdings was sentenced to a fine of 55.03 billion yuan ($8.085 billion); Xiao Jianhua was sentenced to 13 years in prison and a fine of 6.5 million yuan.

Xiao Jianhua disappeared from Hong Kong in February 2017 and was later confirmed to be detained in mainland China. The case begins on July 4, 2022. The Canadian embassy in China said that it had repeatedly requested to observe, but the Chinese side refused.

China‘s foreign ministry said Xiao Jianhua’s foreign nationality was not recognized and he was not entitled to foreign consular protection.

