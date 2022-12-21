[NTDTimesBeijingtimeDecember192022]Xiao Yaqing, former party secretary and minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the Communist Party of China, was dismissed in July this year, and was recently announced to be expelled from the party and government affairs.

On December 19, the official website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China announced the above news. The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection stated that after investigation, Xiao Yaqing “lost political awareness and party spirit principles, ignored the spirit of the eight central regulations”, and “accepted large sums of money from others in violation of regulations”, etc.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection also stated that in view of Xiao Yaqing’s “truthfully stating the facts of his violation of discipline and law, admitting his mistakes and regretting his mistakes, and fully refunding the illegal proceeds”, it decided to give Xiao Yaqing the above-mentioned punishment.

It is worth noting that the above-mentioned accusation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection refers to Xiao Yaqing’s “discipline and law violations”, not the “serious violation of discipline and law” that is used to targeting fallen officials; “Confession of guilt”.

On July 28 this year, Xiao Yaqing attracted the attention of the media because he was defeated as a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. In the afternoon of the same day, Xiao Yaqing was announced by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection to accept investigation, but the report still referred to him as “comrade”.

So far, the Chinese Communist Party has not officially announced what Xiao Yaqing committed, but Hong Kong’s Ming Pao previously quoted a source in Beijing as saying that Xiao Yaqing was taken away by investigators at his residence in Beijing at that time. Before he was taken away, he tried to commit suicide by cutting his wrists. But suicide attempt failed.

According to sources, Xiao Yaqing’s downfall may have something to do with his time at Aluminum Corporation of China.

According to public information, Xiao Yaqing was born in September 1959 in Xinle, Hebei. He used to work in Northeast Light Alloy Processing Plant, Southwest Aluminum Processing Plant, Southwest Aluminum (Group), etc. He joined Aluminum Corporation of China in 2003 and successively served as Deputy General Manager, General Manager, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aluminum Corporation of China official.

In February 2009, Xiao Yaqing was transferred to the position of Deputy Secretary-General of the State Council. He was then a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Jiang faction of the Communist Party of China and the secretary of Vice Premier Zhang Dejiang. In 2016, he served as the director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. In May 2019, he was appointed as the director of the State Administration for Market Regulation. In July 2020, he was transferred to the party secretary and minister of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Xiao Yaqing is also a member of the 18th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and a member of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. He is also the highest-ranking CCP official to be sacked during his tenure in 2022.

(Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/12/19/a103601545.html