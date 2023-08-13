Xiaodian District Takes the Lead in Transformation and Development: Building a ‘First District of Sanjin’

Xiaodian District Sets Strategic Goals for Transformation and Development

On August 11, the fifth plenary meeting of the sixth session of the CPC Taiyuan Xiaodian District Committee took place. The meeting provided a comprehensive review of the work carried out in the first half of 2023 and conducted a scientific analysis of the current economic situation. Various key tasks were systematically planned and discussed, including the New Strategic Journey Takes the Lead in Transformation and Development.

During the meeting, the Xiaodian District emphasized its focus on the strategic goal of Taiyuan to become a national regional central city. The district aims to solidify and expand its comparative advantages by establishing itself as a large economic development area, a reform and innovation area, a good environment area, a civilized and open area, a governance area, a science area, an urban-rural integration model area, and a benchmark area for common prosperity. This multifaceted approach aims to set an example for transformation and development.

To achieve these goals, the Xiaodian District outlined six key areas of focus. Firstly, the district will prioritize innovation and development by promoting the growth of the digital economy, improving the quality and efficiency in the service industry, and facilitating the integrated development of cultural, tourism, and healthcare industries.

Secondly, the district will prioritize convenience for its residents and businesses, aiming to optimize the business environment, improve the comprehensive transportation system, enhance the quality of the ecological environment, and promote the integrated development of urban and rural areas.

Thirdly, the district plans to leverage its unique advantages and resource endowment in order to create a powerful starting point for driving transformation and development. This includes speeding up the integration and dislocation development of comprehensive reform areas, constructing high-standard professional motor towns, implementing an industrial chain “chain length system,” attracting business entities, increasing investment promotion, and supporting the healthy development of the private economy.

Furthermore, the district will prioritize reform and innovation, deepening open cooperation and injecting strong momentum for transformation and development. This includes implementing the innovation-driven strategy, innovating talent introduction approaches, deepening key area reforms, and expanding high-level opening up.

Fifthly, the district aims to enhance awareness of prevention and establish a solid bottom-line thinking to improve the external environment for transformation and development. This includes sustaining national security, mitigating financial risks, promoting safe production, and maintaining social stability.

Lastly, the Xiaodian District emphasized the importance of party leadership, strengthening work style guarantees, and forming a strong joint force to realize transformation and development. This involves strengthening organizational leadership, enhancing abilities and work styles, fostering a strong working atmosphere, conducting rigorous supervision, and engaging in in-depth theme education.

Summarizing the meeting, the plenary session highlighted the need for the Xiaodian District to improve its position, free its mind, enhance capabilities, and refine work styles. By doing so, the district can become a vanguard and take the lead in the high-quality transformation and development of the entire province and city, solidifying its reputation as the “First District of Sanjin.”

