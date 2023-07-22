Xiaogucheng Village: A Beautiful Transformation through the ‘Ten Million Project’

**Xiaogucheng Village in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province Flourishes Under the “Ten Million Project”**

Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province – Xiaogucheng Village, located in Jingshan Town, Yuhang District, Hangzhou City, has transformed itself into a picturesque rural landscape, attracting attention from all over. Thanks to the “Ten Million Project” initiated by Zhejiang Province, Xiaogucheng Village has become one of the thousands of beautiful villages created over the past 20 years.

The Party Committee Secretary and Director of the Village Committee, Lin Guorong, expressed his gratitude towards the “Ten Million Project,” which has had a significant impact on the village’s beautiful environment. From tea gardens, rice fields, and lotus ponds to mountains, village courtyards, campsites, and rainbow slides, Xiaogucheng Village stands as a testament to the project’s success.

Xiaogucheng Village, as one of the first batch of demonstration villages under the “Ten Million Project” in Zhejiang Province, has experienced rapid development over the past two decades. Through grassroots democratic consultation and the implementation of the project, the collective income of Xiaogucheng villages is expected to exceed 10 million yuan in 2022. Additionally, farmers will see a significant increase in their per capita net income, reaching 52,760 yuan, which is 31.46 times higher compared to 2015.

The remarkable changes in Xiaogucheng Village have been achieved through a collective decision-making process. Secretary Lin Guorong emphasized the importance of involving the common people in decision-making. He stated, “‘Everyone’s affairs are discussed by everyone.’ This is a magic weapon. Everything is decided by the common people. As a secretary, I don’t have the final say. After the common people discuss it, we work together to make it happen.”

One example of this collective decision-making process was the lowering of the high walls around the farmyards. Previously seen as an obstacle to the village’s development, the issue was resolved through negotiation. The village party committee, comprised of seven grid branches, discussed the matter beneath a camphor tree at the village entrance. After reaching a decision, it was submitted to the grid, which then submitted it to the village party committee. The high wall was successfully transformed into a low wall in just 83 days.

Creating a beautiful environment was only the first step for Xiaogucheng Village. To turn their beautiful surroundings into a thriving economy, industrial planning and negotiation were necessary. In 2019, Xiaogucheng Village registered Hangzhou Xiaogucheng Tourism Development Co., Ltd. and appointed professional managers to oversee the development. With the collective efforts of the villagers, the village constructed a 4.5-kilometer greenway equipped with various tourism facilities, including rainbow slides, Gulingjing Paradise, barbecue areas, small trains, and go-karts.

The hard work paid off, as the tourism industry in Xiaogucheng Village began to flourish. During this year’s three-day “May 1st” holiday, the scenic spot generated nearly 400,000 yuan in revenue. The village also offers 40 to 50 homestays and farmhouses, which further contribute to the income of the local households.

Secretary Lin Guorong emphasized that the true wealth lies not only in a rich village but in a rich village and rich households. He highlighted the unity within the community and their shared prosperity. In 2021, Xiaogucheng Village, along with three surrounding villages and a community, plans to establish a “Xiaogucheng Village New Community,” turning the mountains into a source of gold and silver.

Xiaogucheng Village serves as a shining example of how the “Ten Million Project” can transform rural areas, uplifting both the environment and the local economy. As the project continues to expand and benefit more villages, the future of rural development in Zhejiang Province looks promising.

