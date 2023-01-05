【Charm of China in solar terms】

Author: Hao Zehua

Accompanied by the lonely and elegant fragrance of wintersweet, amidst the sound of the wings of wild geese returning to the north, Xiaohan arrived at the appointment on time.

Xiaohan is a solar term that expresses changes in temperature. It is recorded in “The Collection of Seventy-two Hours of the Moon Order”: “Xiaohan, the December festival. The cold at the beginning of the month is still small, so the cloud. The half-month is big.” The air-conditioning has been cold for a long time. The pole marks the official beginning of the season of winter. After the winter solstice, the cold air frequently moves southward, and the temperature continues to drop. The temperature drops to the lowest during the year’s minor cold and severe cold. From the folk proverb “the minor cold is at 239, and the sky is so cold that it freezes to the point of shaking”, you can feel the minor cold the cold.

On January 1, at Sandu Elementary School in Zhuji City, Zhejiang Province, water drops reflected blooming daffodils.Xinhua News Agency

“Minor cold is better than severe cold, and it is not uncommon to see it.” Although it is called “minor cold”, in northern China, the solar term of minor cold is usually colder than that of major cold. For most areas in the south, the Great Cold is even colder. At this time, most areas in the north are in the winter break of agriculture, and people need to make vegetable cellars, livestock houses to keep warm, and make manure at home. In the southern region, attention should be paid to topdressing winter fertilizers for wheat, rapeseed and other crops, and doing a good job of preventing cold and freezing. Experienced farmers will use the minor cold weather to predict the climate of the coming year. There are popular sayings among the folks such as “Small cold is cold, warm when the waking of insects” and “Small cold is not cold, Qingming quagmire”.

In winter, everything hides silently, but in this silence, there is also the vitality and germination of the sun. “The birds get their breath first”, the subtle changes in the circulation of the seasons are keenly perceived by the birds. The ancients divided Xiaohan into three seasons: “The first time is Yanbei Township; the second time is when the magpie starts to nest; the third time is when the pheasant is first.” During the Xiaohan season, the yang energy has been activated, and the wild geese begin to migrate north. The magpies in the north sensed the yang energy and began to build nests for the coming year. The pheasants also began to sing together because they sensed the growth of Yang Qi. Yuan Zhen, a poet of the Tang Dynasty, wrote in “Ode to the Twenty-Four Qi Poems Xiaohan December Festival”: “Xiaohan connects with Dalu, and magpies build new nests.” At this time, it is advisable to listen to the chirping birds and branches in the forest. The sound of the flapping wings of the head, feel the power of life born from the sun in the cold winter. The frost and snow will eventually melt, and after the severe cold, spring will surely come.

When the wind arrives, flowers have faith. In the twenty-four flower trade winds, Xiaohan “wait for plum blossoms first, camellia second, and narcissus third”. The awe-inspiring plum blossoms, the beauty of camellias, and the elegance of narcissus add a few strands of fragrance to the vast land in the cold season, and also bring spiritual comfort to countless people who are struggling in the cold winter.

On January 1, in Maoping Town, Zigui County, Yichang City, Hubei Province, firethorn fruits and white snow complement each other.Xinhua News Agency

“I heard that the plum blossoms are in the morning wind, and the snow piles are all over the four mountains.” In the minor cold season, the world is bleak and the chill is biting, but the plum blossoms are still blooming in the wind and snow. At this time, the wax plums are already in bloom, and the red plums are waiting to be released. It is advisable to take three or five friends to walk on the snow to explore the plums and find their fragrance. Plum blossoms rank first among the twenty-four flower letters, and have been widely chanted by literati since ancient times. In “You Qianshan”, Lu You wrote: “The sound of clogs startles the pheasants, and the weather reports plum blossoms.” The sound of the poet’s clogs startles the pheasants in the forest. And the rustling flower trade wind brought news of plum blossoms blooming in the mountains. In the poem “Zaomei”, Liu Zongyuan used the line “Zaomei grows tall and trees, reflecting Chu Tianbi. The night fragrance blows in the morning, and the frost nourishes Xiaobai” to describe the demeanor and fragrance of the early plum blossoms in Linghan. From the beginning of the plum blossom, every bloom in life will come one after another.

During the long and distant cycle of time, people express their nostalgia for mountains and seas and awe of nature through the way of eating and drinking according to local conditions. People in Nanjing like to eat vegetables and rice when it is cold. There are many styles of vegetable rice, one of which is to cook short-legged yellow vegetables with sliced ​​bacon, sausage slices or diced salted duck and glutinous rice, with chopped ginger in it. The rice cooked in this way is delicious and delicious. After eating a bowl of steaming hot food, the whole body will warm up. In Guangdong, sticky rice is eaten in the morning of Xiaohan. The local people believe that eating glutinous rice can quickly replenish energy and help drive away the cold. In addition to glutinous rice, bacon, sausage and peanuts, the ingredients of traditional cured glutinous rice can also be added with mushrooms, dried shrimps, barbecued pork, etc. “Xiaohan eats mutton, and Dahan eats radish.” Mutton is also a common food in Xiaohan solar terms. If you cook mutton with angelica, yam, and carrots, it will not only add warmth, but also prevent you from getting angry. It is also a good choice to sit around a copper pot with charcoal fire and cook hot mutton together. Time, homeland, memory, belief… All kinds of fetters with food add a deeper and thicker taste to the food in people’s mouths.

On January 2, dry plants were photographed in Donghu Park in Zaozhuang, Shandong.Xinhua News Agency

“Brew tea and burn chestnuts, and surround the stove in the morning and evening.” In the cold winter, it is also a pleasure to cook tea with relatives and friends around the stove. Recently, this elegant thing of the ancients has become a new trend among some young people in the city. Set up a warm stove in the courtyard, boil a pot of hot tea, and then roast peanuts, chestnuts, oranges, etc. to eat, and then you can have a chat. The tea smoke curls up, warming the bosom, and the traditional culture is quietly being endowed with new connotations by contemporary young people.

Counting nine cold days, “Nine Nine Cold Dispelling Picture” has added a few strokes. Before you know it, the new year is approaching, and various annual activities are gradually unfolding. The taste of the New Year has become stronger: cutting window grilles, hanging lanterns, buying New Year pictures, writing Spring Festival couplets, preparing New Year’s goods… and people who have worked hard in foreign lands are also preparing to pack their bags and set off on their way home. The Xiaohan solar term adds a bit of warmth to the anticipation of family reunion. Among the lights of thousands of homes, there is always a lamp, waiting for the return of people on a snowy night.

Wild geese return to the north, winter plum blossoms, and the New Year’s Eve is approaching. Xiaohan contains the vitality approaching spring in the cold, and the power of life blooming in the silver wrapping. The aesthetics of life and the wisdom of life continue between the solar terms, and the sky is cold and frozen for thousands of miles. If you have faith in your heart, you will not be afraid of depression and loneliness.

“Guangming Daily” (Version 08, January 5, 2023)

[

责编：王蕾 ]