Xiaoshan held the “‘medical’ heart to the party to forge ahead” to celebrate the fifth “Chinese Doctor’s Day” event

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-20 10:36

Yesterday was the 5th “Chinese Doctor’s Day”. On the evening of the 18th, the District Health and Health Bureau and the District Rong Media Center held a celebration of “Chinese Physician’s Day” in Xiaoshan District with the theme of “‘Medical’ Heart to the Party”. Form, vigorously promote the new era of medical and health professional spirit of “respect for life, save the dying, be willing to contribute, and love without bounds”, and create a good atmosphere of respecting doctors and health care in the whole society.

Wang Min, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the District Party Committee, Fang Jianguo, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Municipal Health and Health Commission, and district leaders Zhao Liming, Ye Jianhong, Zhou Shenghua, Gu Tao, Yang Xincheng, Huang Xiaoyan, etc. attended the meeting.

At the scene, Wang Min and other leaders were the winners of “The Most Beautiful Western Medicine Physician and Traditional Chinese Medicine Physician in the District”, “The Most Beautiful General Practitioner and Public Health Physician in the District”, “Top Ten Science and Technology Workers in the District Health System” and “Top Ten Clinical Teachers in the District”. Represent the award. During the event, representatives of doctors such as Bian Tiequn and Hu Piao, as well as the children of medical staff, took to the stage to tell the touching stories of the doctors’ group’s dedication and dedication from different perspectives. , this ‘disgusting’ is precisely the responsibility to the patients.” “If I could choose in my next life, I would also like to be a doctor.” Their words are simple, but they show the responsibility of doctors, vividly showing that the vast number of medical workers in our district are doing their best to protect the health of the masses. Mental outlook and professional ethics for health and life safety.

All along, the vast number of medical workers in our district have not forgotten their original aspirations and responsibility, especially in the battle against the new crown pneumonia epidemic, they have won multiple rounds of epidemic encounters and blocking battles, and firmly guarded the lives and health of more than 2 million people in Xiaoshan. It has won precious time for economic and social development. At present, the new crown pneumonia epidemic has not yet ended. The vast number of medical workers in the region are maintaining the tenacity of caution, implementing various prevention and control work on a regular basis, and building an iron wall for epidemic prevention and safety.