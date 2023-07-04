Xiaoshan International Airport Prepares for Record Passenger Throughput with New Asian Games Routes

Xiaoshan International Airport Expects Record High Passenger Throughput as New Asian Games Routes are Added

Xiaoshan Daily News – The 2023 Summer Games kicked off on July 1, and Xiaoshan International Airport has witnessed a significant increase in passenger flow in recent days. From the end of the Dragon Boat Festival holiday until June 30, the airport transported an average of 130,000 passengers per day, with an average of 900 flights guaranteed.

According to data from platforms such as Feichangzhun, this year’s airport summer peak season booking data has shown a significant increase compared to 2019. During the summer season, the airport plans to guarantee 51,000 passenger flights and transport 7.8 million passengers. This represents a 10-percentage-point increase in the number of flights and passengers, compared to 2019, and it is expected to lead Xiaoshan International Airport’s passenger throughput to hit a record high, according to the relevant person in charge of the airport.

In terms of domestic flights, the peak summer season is expected to expand the travel radius of passengers and further release the demand for long-distance travel. As the weather enters the scorching heat mode, the desire for tourists to escape the summer heat is strong. The popularity of travel to Urumqi, Lhasa, Xishuangbanna, Lanzhou, and other destinations has increased significantly, with growth rates of more than 150%.

In regard to outbound flights, Xiaoshan International Airport has planned to introduce several new overseas routes during the summer travel season, aiming to provide passengers with a richer, more varied, and more convenient travel experience. Starting from July, these newly launched routes include Air China increasing its Bangkok route to once a day; Xiamen Airlines increasing its Singapore route to once a day; Vietnam Vietjet Airlines increasing its Nha Trang route to once a day; AirAsia increasing its Kuala Lumpur route to three flights per week; and Indonesian Sulawesi and AirAsia increasing the Bali route to three flights per week.

As the main hub for arrivals and departures for the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games, Xiaoshan International Airport is actively expanding its Asian route network. Direct routes to Jeju in South Korea, Phuket and Chiang Mai in Thailand, Nha Trang in Vietnam, Bali in Indonesia, and Kalibo in the Philippines have already been added or resumed. Before the Asian Games, the airport also plans to open key cities in Asian countries such as Almaty in Kazakhstan, Sabah in Malaysia, Vientiane in Laos, and Manila in the Philippines to establish a wide range of transportation channels for event participants.

In order to ensure smooth transportation during the summer season and provide excellent service for the Asian Games, Xiaoshan International Airport has increased staff in busy positions such as check-in, security check, and the online car-hailing passenger area. They have also improved the business skills, civilized etiquette, mental outlook, and foreign relations capabilities of service personnel. The aim is to create an airport service with internationalization, standardization, and high standards, serving as a beautiful window for visitors.

