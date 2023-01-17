Xiaoshan’s “Culture Enters Thousands of Families to Celebrate the Asian Games in the New Year” Activity Launched

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-17 07:48

Yesterday, the publicity system carried out the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 16th District Party Committee and the launching ceremony of the activity “Our Chinese Dream—Culture Enters Thousands of Families to Welcome the Asian Games” was held in Xiaoshan Museum. Zhou Shenghua, Member of the Standing Committee of the District Party Committee and Director of the Propaganda Department attended.

Combining the spirit of the plenary session of the District Committee and the Hangzhou Asian Games, the Xiaoshan District Culture Entering Thousands of Families activity is guided by “I love Hangzhou and dedicates to the Asian Games”, with the theme of “Our Chinese Dream-Culture Entering Ten Thousands of Families to Welcome the Asian Games in the New Year” and ” Enter thousands of homes and serve the people” as the purpose, meet the cultural needs of the grassroots masses, and enrich the cultural life of the people. The event runs from January 2023 to the Lantern Festival on February 5.

The content of the series of activities of “Our Chinese Dream—Culture Enters Thousands of Families to Welcome the Asian Games in the Spring Festival” and the first phase of the theme activity of “I Love Hangzhou and Dedicate to the Asian Games” in Xiaoshan District were released on the spot. Among them, the cultural and cultural resources of the whole district are coordinated by our district. We plan to organize more than 150 cultural and folk experience activities of more than 200 games, mainly covering cultural performances, folk culture, cultural exhibitions, cultural markets, There are five categories of Lantern Festival activities, such as holding opera rhyme and Shaoju Opera Week, National Heritage Dragon Lantern Festival, Double Creation Achievement Exhibition, 2023 Intangible Cultural Heritage Chinese New Year Market, 2023 Dongchao Lantern Festival Intangible Cultural Heritage Lantern Festival and other activities.

The first phase of the “Asian Games Welcome” activity will be organized by Xiaoshan District according to the overall arrangement of the Asian Games Sports Security Headquarters. From now until the end of February, in conjunction with the Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival, the national fitness activities “Healthy Chinese New Year Sharing Asian Games” and “The Most Beautiful Xiaoshan Warm Kindness” will be carried out. Eight major activities including the civilized practice activity “Our Chinese Dream—Cultural Entering Thousands of Households to Celebrate the Asian Games in the New Year” and other mass cultural activities have created a strong atmosphere for welcoming the Asian Games in the whole region.

In addition, the site also awarded plaques to 5 outstanding cultural industrial parks in Xiaoshan District, including the China Digital Music Base, and newly recognized district-level cultural industrial parks. The award-winning representatives of the 2nd Xiaoshan District Intangible Cultural and Creative Products Contest presented awards.