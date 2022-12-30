Yongzhou Daily News (Reporter Wan Keming) On the afternoon of December 28, Xie Jinglin, chairman of the CPPCC, participated in the consultation and discussion with the Chinese Communist Party at the second meeting of the sixth session of the CPPCC. In terms of action, we will walk ahead and do our best, insist on working in the same direction and resonating with the work of the party committee and government, and strive to make new and greater contributions on the new journey. Gu Xiaojiao, secretary-general of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, attended the meeting.

The members of the CPPCC said in their speeches that the government work report is realistic and pragmatic, with clear thinking, lofty positions, clear themes, and full of dry goods. It is very in line with the actual development of Yongzhou and conforms to the voice of the masses. The report will effectively stimulate the confidence and determination of the whole city to start a business.

After carefully listening to the speeches of the committee members, Xie Jinglin proposed that in the next step of work, it is necessary to highlight the key points of the “one core” construction, the construction of major transportation facilities, and the development of industries, actively perform the duties of the committee members, persevere and make contributions for a long time, and contribute to Yongzhou’s high-quality Drums and shouts for leapfrog development. It is necessary to continue to connect with markets such as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and ASEAN, strengthen and optimize agriculture, form a brand and scale, and firmly grasp a strong agricultural market. He emphasized that it is necessary to give full play to the unique advantages of the CPPCC in gathering consensus, people’s hearts, and strength, and in light of the actual work, perform duties in accordance with the law, offer advice and suggestions, and participate in state affairs. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the decision-making arrangements of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, work hard and work hard, and contribute wisdom and strength to write a chapter in the comprehensive construction of Yongzhou, a socialist modern country.