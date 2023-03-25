time:2023-03-24 08:45:45

source:Yueyang Daily All Media Interview Center

reporter:Liu Zhiheng

Carrying on the new mission of the two new party building and serving the high-quality development of Yueyang

Xie Qun attended the first plenary (enlarged) meeting of the Municipal Party Committee’s Two New Working Committees in 2023

All media news from Yueyang Daily (Reporter Liu Zhiheng)On March 23, the first plenary (expanded) meeting of the two new working committees of the municipal party committee in 2023 and the debriefing meeting for fulfilling the two new party building responsibilities were held. Xie Qun, member of the Standing Committee of the municipal party committee and director of the organization department of the municipal party committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Xie Qun pointed out that in 2022, the two new party organizations at all levels in the city will resolutely implement the central decision-making deployment and the work requirements of the provincial and municipal party committees, and serve the overall situation around the center with the spirit of “breakthrough”, the energy of “creation”, and the style of “doing”. , Consolidate the grassroots, lay a solid foundation, highlight the characteristics, highlight the bright spots, overcome difficulties, strive to be the first, and hand in a high-quality “two new answers” to promote the construction of a modern new Yueyang.

Xie Qun emphasized that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also a key year to accelerate the high-quality development of Yueyang. Strengthening the party’s construction in the two new areas is of great significance. It is necessary to firmly carry out the new mission of the two new party building work while grasping the overall situation. Anchor the “stable” overall situation, grasp the “advance” direction, sharpen the “practical” style of work, take the initiative to put the two new party building work in the general trend, overall situation, and major events of high-quality development for review, planning and thinking, and persist in hard work , pay attention to actual results, promote the party organizations of private enterprises to play a better role, promote the high level of “two coverage”, high quality of “three teams”, high empowerment of “helping enterprise development”, and create a new highland of “industrial clusters”. It is necessary to demonstrate two new achievements in party building work in the process of consolidation, optimization and promotion. Adhere to “casting the soul” with political construction, “shaping” with organizational system construction, “gathering strength” with backbone team construction, and “empowering” development with services, and constantly optimize ideas, methods, systems and mechanisms to promote the new era The high-quality development of the two new party building work. It is necessary to create a new situation in the work of two new party building in the process of concentrating on solving problems. Use “solutions” to make up for shortcomings, use “excellent solutions” to break problems, and use “full solutions” to promote improvement, adhere to goal orientation, problem orientation, and result orientation, and use “solution thinking” and “creative thinking” to conduct in-depth research and solve new problems. Business types, new employment groups, non-public party building in the park, and key and difficult issues in the party building work of the industrial chain have made new and greater contributions to promoting Yueyang’s high-quality leapfrog development.

At the meeting, 10 persons in charge of the Party Working Committee of parks at or above the provincial level and 20 members of the Municipal Party Committee’s Two New Work Committee participated in the work report; the announcement commended the city’s excellent two new party building work instructors in 2022 and the 2022 two new party building excellent practice and innovation projects.