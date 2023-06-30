Xiejialu Village held a summary and commendation meeting to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China- Yuyao News

On the evening of June 28, Xiejialu Village, Simen Town held a summary and commendation meeting to celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China and an on-site promotion meeting for village-enterprise pairing to build and prosper together. Zhang Ming, Member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Simen Town, presented the flag to Xiejialu Village as “Party Construction Leads Village-Enterprise Pairing to Build Common Wealth Pioneering Village”.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the Eighth Eighth Strategy. The Party Committee of Xiejialu Village deeply understands the great significance of the “Ten Million Project” and adheres to the basic standpoint of people’s democracy, “what the masses want, what we do”. . Next, the Xiejialu Village Party Committee will continue to take the happiness of the masses as its work orientation, insist on exploration and innovation, brand building, industrial planning, and people’s livelihood services, and focus on ten major areas (red leadership, collective economy, infrastructure, agricultural production, and ecology) Environment, social security, rural civilization, grid fine governance, digital wisdom, democracy and rule of law), to create a red rural model of “Party building leading happy people”, a future rural model of “future elements Jiangnan charm”, and “digital empowerment and wisdom leading the future” “The model of digital villages”, the model of wisdom-governed villages based on the overall wisdom of the masses, and the model of common-rich villages of “prosperous industries and prosperous life”, ensure that it is always in the first echelon of Ningbo and even the whole province in terms of agricultural and rural modernization.

The site also commended 3 outstanding outpost party branches of the village, 3 outstanding party workers of the village, 12 outstanding party members of the village and 8 active stars of smart party building, and awarded the “Glorious 50 Years in the Party” card to the old party members. Eight enterprises and units including Ningbo Changzhen Copper Industry Co., Ltd. have claimed seven practical projects of people’s livelihood totaling 1.8 million yuan from 2023 to 2027 in the village. Ningbo Chaohua Yongyi Energy Co., Ltd. signed an agreement with the village on “Low-carbon energy storage, joint construction and common prosperity between villages and enterprises”. The company will donate 3% of its profits to Xiejialu Village every year for free to help the collective Economic development and dual carbon pilot construction projects.

All pictures were taken by correspondent Shen Leshu

