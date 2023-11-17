XII Kunturñawi Festival, present in communities, schools and theaters

CHIMBORAZO.

Edition of the Kunturñawi Ecuadorian Film Festival – El Ojo del Cóndor continues its activities in the province of Chimborazo.

The students had the opportunity to appreciate the presentation of the short films “Los Últimos” by Moa Jara Garcés, “Willkawiwa” by Pável Quevedo and “Maura” by Gabriel Páez.

On Tuesday, November 14, 2023, several film forums were held in educational institutions, in a community and at the Theater of the Núcleo de Chimborazo Culture House. The “San Felipe Neri” Educational Unit was the headquarters of the first day of film-forums that began at 08:00. The students had the opportunity to appreciate the presentation of the short films “Los Últimos” by Moa Jara Garcés, “Willkawiwa” by Pável Quevedo and “Maura” by Gabriel Páez. Two international short films were also screened: “Future Off” by Scott Coello (United Kingdom) and “Monocromania” by Barbara Muller (Austria). In this same institution, at 10:00 a.m., the screening of the film “Helena Sarayaku Manta” by Eriberto Gualinga began, a film that allowed reflection on the struggles and defense of the leaders of the Sarayaku community, belonging to the Ecuadorian Amazon. From 3:00 p.m., the Romeo Rodríguez Auditorium of the Higher Polytechnic School of Chimborazo once again became the headquarters of a cinema-forum, this time with the film “Distorsión” by Juan Buendía and Gabino Torres. Kevin Luna, programmer of the Kunturñawi Festival, gave a speech prior to the screening of the film: “Independent productions like this do not have as much financing, almost everything is with exchanges and management through production brands. The interesting thing about this industrial cinema is that it greatly considers the needs of the viewers.” At 5:00 p.m., the Kunturñawi Festival moved to the “Nidia Jaramillo” Basic Education School, located in the La Libertad Community, to continue with the development of film forums. Children, teachers and parents were able to enjoy the short films “Caliata” by Carlos Gallegos, “El Viaje” by Andrés Hidalgo and “Efímero” by Silvana Galarza and Alex Caba. International short films such as “Plants of Power” (USA), “The Vulture” (USA) and “Fortíssimo” (France) were also presented. The day ended at the Theater of the Casa de la Cultura Núcleo de Chimborazo, where the documentary “La Danza del Niño Maestro” was screened from 7:00 p.m. During the cineforum, the perspective of life according to the philosophy of the dancer Klever Viera was addressed. The film’s director, Vinicio Cóndor, and filmmaker Leonardo Ortiz were present during the event.