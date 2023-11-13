Home » Xiling Seal Society Elects New Leadership Team, President Position Still Vacant
Xiling Seal Society Elects New Leadership Team, President Position Still Vacant

Xiling Seal Society, a Chinese literary society that celebrates its 120th anniversary, elected a new leadership team last week. Among them, the position of president is still vacant.

The 15th membership meeting was held last Saturday to elect the 11th Board of Directors, with the position of president remaining unfilled. The society, which was founded in 1904, is the oldest existing literati society in China and the earliest professional academic group established in stone and stone seal carving at home and abroad. Xiling Seal Society is located at the western foot of Gushan Mountain in the West Lake Scenic Area in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, and is known as “the most famous restaurant in the world“.

The society was founded by Ding Ren, Wang Ti, Wu Yin, and Ye Ming, and currently has 516 members. In its 120-year history, there have been only seven presidents, with the longest vacancy at present being 20 years.

As for who will be the next president of Xiling Seal Society, there are no official announcements yet. However, it is expected that the candidate should be an academic leader, art master, and cultural celebrity with sufficient social influence, who will work hard for the development and continuation of Xiling Seal Society, and demonstrate the character and integrity of Chinese literati and artists.

