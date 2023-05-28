Ximen Mining Closes Financing – 27.05.2023

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2023 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM) (FRA:1XMA) (OTCQB:XXMMF) (the “Company” or “Ximen”) announces that it has closed the private placement

previously announced on May 3, 2023, for gross proceeds of $600,000. The private placement consisted of 6 million units at a price of $0.10 per unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one

transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 60 months from the date of issue, one additional common share of the Issuer at an

exercise price of $0.15 per share.

All securities issued in connection with the placement closing will be subject to a hold period expiring on September 20, 2023.