Xin Changxing, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, published an article in the “Mass” magazine: Learning from Entrustment, Learning from Emotions, Learning from Responsibility, Promoting the Party’s Innovation Theory to Really Enter the Brain and Heart into Practice_Xinhua Newspaper

In order to solidly carry out the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, in accordance with the deployment of the Party Central Committee and the theme education arrangement of our province, the provincial party committee decided to hold a reading class for provincial leading cadres. In order to do a good job in theoretical study in this theme education, the Provincial Party Committee requires everyone to learn with entrustment, emotion, and responsibility, so as to promote the party’s innovative theory to truly enter the mind, heart, and practice. This “three belts and three entrances” is a general requirement for party members and cadres in the whole province. Leading cadres, especially provincial cadres, should take the lead and set an example.

1. Learning with entrustment means keeping in mind General Secretary Xi Jinping’s ardent expectations and important instructions for Jiangsu’s work, and learning the powerful motivation to be grateful and forge ahead in the forefront by comprehensively and systematically reading the original works and learning the original texts to understand the principles

As contemporary Chinese Marxism and 21st century Marxism, Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a scientific theoretical system that is systematic, comprehensive, logically rigorous, rich in content, internally unified, and constantly developing. The deeper the study and practice, the more you can feel the taste of truth and the power of thought contained in it. At the study meeting of the Theoretical Learning Center Group of the Provincial Party Committee, I talked about my experience and insights from five aspects. First, this important idea is formed in the great creation of the party and is a truth that has been fully proved by practice; Theoretical preparation; third, this important idea is the greatest harvest and contribution of our party in promoting the cause of human progress; fourth, this important idea is completely Marxist, and it is also completely Chinese. The essence of the Chinese spirit; fifth, General Secretary Xi Jinping, the main founder of this important thought, is well-deserved and the most outstanding Marxist statesman, thinker, and strategist today. With the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, we will have a “fixed star” in thought and a “compass” in action, and we will be able to firmly grasp the historical initiative and not be afraid of any stormy waves. We must work hard to learn and use this important idea well in this theme education, and always be firm believers and faithful practitioners of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

To learn and use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era well, one of the most important things is to learn and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Jiangsu’s work on the basis of comprehensive study. This is the scientific guidance and foundation of Jiangsu’s work follow. We all have such a common feeling and experience: General Secretary Xi Jinping’s major requirements for work on the national level, many of them were put forward in Jiangsu first; the things that are being done on the national level often have higher standards for Jiangsu. Gao: In some major deployments, important areas, and key tasks, I earnestly hope that Jiangsu will take the lead in exploring the way. Focusing on the implementation of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s entrustment to Jiangsu’s work, read the original work, learn the original text, and understand the principles. There will be deeper and more touches and perceptions, and the political consciousness, ideological consciousness, and action consciousness of being grateful and forging ahead, and being at the forefront will be further enhanced. Therefore, learning with entrustment is to combine the work in Jiangsu and what we are doing, and compare and think: General Secretary Xi Jinping generally requires the whole country, how are we doing, are we at the forefront? First of all, what was proposed to Jiangsu, how are we implementing it in practice, and has it played a role in exploring the way for the development of the whole country? In the process of learning, we must also pay attention to some important instructions and specific requirements made by General Secretary Xi Jinping to deepen our understanding, so as to better grasp the ins and outs of these important ideas. For example, General Secretary Xi Jinping mentioned during this year’s National Two Sessions that Jiangsu’s development has gone through a detour. Some places in northern Jiangsu rushed to take over the polluting enterprises and sunset industries that were eliminated in other regions. In connection with the small chemical industry in northern Jiangsu and the “heavy chemical encirclement of the river”, we can understand why General Secretary Xi Jinping repeatedly emphasizes the issue of ecological civilization construction and safety production in every important speech to Jiangsu, and clearly requires us to step out of an economic Development and ecological civilization complement each other and bring out the best in each other. Another example, General Secretary Xi Jinping said when talking about Taihu Lake, how beautiful Taihu Lake is! But when I think of blue algae, I get tired of it. In connection with the price we paid for the governance of Taihu Lake, we can have a deeper understanding of why General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that green water and lush mountains are golden mountains and silver mountains. From these specific tasks and the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping, we can deeply understand General Secretary Xi Jinping’s position, viewpoint and method of thinking about issues, and deeply understand that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era penetrates history, dominates the overall situation, and guides the future.

Since I came to work in Jiangsu, I have thoroughly studied and understood General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches and instructions on Jiangsu’s work. I have learned repeatedly based on what I have heard and seen, and I have often “looked back” at various tasks. A deeper understanding. For example, in 2013, when many places were still blindly seeking speed regardless of development premise and support, General Secretary Xi Jinping clearly asked us to “deepen the adjustment of industrial structure and build a new system for modern industrial development.” It is precisely in accordance with the requirements of General Secretary Xi Jinping that Jiangsu has established an industrial system with a wide range of categories and varieties. Under the extreme pressure of the United States and the West and the impact of the epidemic of the century, it has not only survived, but also developed better and of higher quality. During the two sessions of the country this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping put forward new and higher requirements for us to accelerate the construction of a modern industrial system and further promote new industrialization, and once again gave us forward-looking guidance. For another example, in 2017, when everyone was unaware of the danger of “stuck necks”, General Secretary Xi Jinping warned us that “core technologies cannot be obtained or bought”, and urged us to “must be confident, patient, and Focus on independent innovation” and lead us to the road of self-reliance and self-improvement in science and technology. During the two sessions of the country this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping, based on the foundation and advantages of Jiangsu, asked us to take on the mission of the first phalanx in the national scientific and technological innovation pattern and build an industrial technological innovation center with global influence, which further specified our strategic positioning, key tasks. There are many more that can be listed. As long as everyone truly “learns with instructions”, there will be more new experiences, new inspirations, and new gains.

2. To learn with emotion is to understand the mission feelings contained in Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics

An important purpose of our study of thinking is to strengthen the party spirit. We must not only study the theoretical “text”, but more importantly, understand the lofty ideals, broad feelings, and strong responsibilities of General Secretary Xi Jinping through the lines with emotion. Only in this way can we learn from the bottom of our hearts Strengthen political identity, ideological identity, theoretical identity, and emotional identity, and have a deeper understanding of the general secretary’s ideological charm, cultural charm, and personality charm.

First, we must experience the firm beliefs that run through it with our hearts. Ideals and beliefs are the spiritual pillar and political soul of Communists. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that “if you believe in something, you have to believe in it for a lifetime.” Studying the important speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping, we really feel that whether it is upholding the leadership of the party, advancing the cause of the party, and strictly governing the party in an all-round way, or responding to major challenges, resisting major risks, overcoming major resistance, and resolving major contradictions, we are always full of challenges. The firm belief in socialism and communism is filled with the heroic spirit of “revolutionary ideals are higher than the sky”. When we study Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we should use it as the best teaching material for tempering the party spirit, continuously strengthen the recognition of the party’s value pursuit and direction, and forge a strong and iron frame that sticks to beliefs, beliefs, and confidence.

Second, we must experience the profound feelings of the people that run through it. General Secretary Xi Jinping is a leader who grew up from among the people. No matter where he works, he always puts the people at the top of his heart and always keeps the people in his heart. We clearly remember that when General Secretary Xi Jinping met with Chinese and foreign journalists on the 18th Central Political Bureau Standing Committee, he solemnly declared that “the people’s yearning for a better life is our goal”; At the critical moment of fighting the epidemic, we repeatedly emphasized that “the people are supreme and life is supreme”; at the meeting celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the party, we deeply pointed out that “the country is the people, and the people are the country”. The supremacy of the people is the theoretical basis, value fulcrum, and practical origin of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. It has a leading, fundamental, and fundamental position and role in this important thought. When we study Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we must understand the greatest politics of the people’s hearts, understand the people’s position, and understand the people-centered development thought.

Third, we must experience the strong historical responsibility that runs through it. Assuming the responsibilities that should be borne is the lofty state of the Chinese Communists and an important ruling philosophy of our party. In the face of prominent contradictions within the party, General Secretary Xi Jinping comprehensively and strictly governed the party with fearless political courage, making the century-old party stronger and stronger in the revolutionary forging; facing reforms entering the deep water area, General Secretary Xi Jinping took the unprecedented Determined to deepen reform in an all-round way, many fields have achieved historic changes, systematic reshaping, and overall restructuring, and the cause of the party and the country has shown new vitality; in the face of great changes and chaos in the past century, General Secretary Xi Jinping has a deep insight into the world situation, Creatively put forward such era initiatives as building a community with a shared future for mankind and jointly building the “Belt and Road”, contributing Chinese wisdom to solving global governance issues. When we study Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we must learn from this unhesitating responsibility to strengthen the party, the unswerving responsibility for reform, and the responsibility of a great country with the world in mind. It is the courageous responsibility of “being an example, setting a demonstration, and walking ahead” required by General Secretary Xi Jinping.

Fourth, we must experience the truth-seeking and pragmatic style that runs through it. Seeking truth from facts is the fundamental point of view of Marxism, and it is also the basic method of thinking and working method that runs through Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. General Secretary Xi Jinping has always insisted on seeking truth from facts and proceeding from reality, whether he works at the local level or at the central level. When working in Ningde, Fujian, “three steps into the party”, on the basis of “dissecting the sparrow”, formed the concept of “getting rid of poverty”; when working in Zhejiang, through a comprehensive understanding of the advantages and endowments of various places, he proposed the “eight-eight strategy”; the party After the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, he repeatedly warned the whole party to “rejuvenate the country with empty talk and rejuvenate the country with hard work”, and set a benchmark for the whole party by setting an example. When we study Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, we must seek the truth of theory and the reality of development, and take truth and pragmatism as the basic principles for thinking about problems, making decisions, and doing things.

3. Learning with responsibility is to vigorously promote the excellent style of study combining theory with practice, and learn the excellent ability to perform duties conscientiously and dare to do good deeds

General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly pointed out that the purpose of learning is all about application. We study theory, not to decorate the facade, but to arm the theory, to use this theory to solve problems and promote work. Without integrating theory with practice, there is no Marxism at all. We must combine the actual work and job responsibilities to do a good job in theoretical study and application, so as to truly achieve the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, faith and action.

First, we must firmly establish a correct view of political achievements. Entering the new era, a major change in my country’s development concept is that it no longer simply uses GDP to judge heroes, but leads high-quality development with new development concepts. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that at no time should we take the road of “jumping in a hurry”, exhausting the resources, and only focusing on GDP. During this period, the Provincial Party Committee has repeatedly emphasized the need to prevent the “four impulses”, the purpose is to guide leading cadres at all levels to fully, accurately and comprehensively implement the new development concept and solidly promote modernization. In terms of people’s livelihood construction, we must also be compliant, agreeable, and appropriate. Compliance means conforming to the requirements of the central government and laws and regulations; agreeing means conforming to the wishes of the people, and don’t struggle with what the masses can’t figure out or don’t want, and have historical patience; being appropriate means conforming to economic and social benefits, and considering putting into production Out, can not spend money to earn shouting. We learn with responsibility, first of all, with the responsibility of doing things for the party and the people, and then understand what is the correct view of political performance, examine our possible deviations in ideas, thinking, and methods, and timely benchmark against performance , Calibration deviation.

Second, we must earnestly grasp the scientific method. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China systematically expounded the world outlook, methodology and standpoints and methods of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, which are embodied in the “two combinations” and “six must be adhered to”. This is what we have learned well. Make good use of the “golden key” of this important thought. Jiangsu’s development is at the forefront of the country, and it is bound to encounter new situations and new problems more and earlier. Only by mastering the standpoints and methods taught by General Secretary Xi Jinping can we stand tall in understanding problems, think deeply in analyzing the situation, and explore and practice. Only in this way can we be steady, and then carry out work creatively, better shoulder the responsibilities and fulfill our duties. Therefore, one of the most important things in learning Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is to learn the methods of “boat” and “bridge” to enhance the foundation of daring and the ability to do good.

Third, we must earnestly study and solve practical problems. Problem awareness is an important method to advance work, and it is also an internal motivation to strengthen theoretical armament. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out that if you have a problem in your mind and want to solve it, you will study and study consciously. When we study theory, we must develop it in connection with the perplexing problems in the work, rush to the problem, and find the path and method to solve the problem. For example, as the constraints on land, energy, and the environment become increasingly tight, how to break through the bottleneck with higher-quality development and more effective reforms; in the face of the turbulent international environment, how to improve the resilience and The level of security, steadily expanding institutional opening-up, better serving the country to build a new development pattern, etc., there are many similar issues. We must consciously take the writings of General Secretary Xi Jinping as a desk book, seek advice and questions from them, and constantly solve new problems encountered in practice, deep-rooted problems in reform and development, problems of urgent difficulties and worries of the people, and prominent problems facing party building. .

Learning with entrustment, learning with emotion, and learning with responsibility can really enter the mind, remember it in the mind, and use the brain to think, know what it says, know its meaning, know what it is, and know why it is; only then can it really enter your heart , to feel and understand with heart, internalize it into self-consciousness, and rise to belief; only then can we really enter the industry, use knowledge to promote action, and combine knowledge and action to better transform the subjective world and the objective world, and continuously improve the scientificity, predictability, and initiative of the work. sex.

Now, the first batch of participating units will hold reading classes one after another, and we must pay attention to handling three relationships: First, handle the relationship between collective learning and individual self-study. Collective learning should list topics, exchange and discuss, and individual self-study should read one by one, understand paragraph by sentence, study repeatedly, and think deeply, so as to achieve understanding and mastery, and prevent superficial learning. The second is to handle the relationship between comprehensive learning and key learning. It is necessary to comprehensively and systematically grasp the scientific system, core essence, and practical requirements of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, but also to insist on learning what to do and what to make up for what is lacking, so as to enhance the pertinence and effectiveness of learning and prevent gulping. The third is to handle the relationship between theoretical study and application transformation. Adhere to the application of learning and the combination of learning and application, and effectively transform the learning results into a powerful force to guide practice and promote work, and transform them into actual results in solving problems and promoting development, so as to prevent the disconnection of learning and application.

Our party has relied on learning to get to today, and it must also rely on learning to move towards the future. We must learn, understand, and practice Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as a political responsibility, a spiritual pursuit, and a conscious habit, and truly learn the skills of housekeeping so that we can better perform our duties for the party and the people. , Do your best.

(This article is an excerpt from the speech delivered by Xin Changxing, secretary of the Jiangsu Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China, at the opening ceremony of the provincial-level leading cadre theme education reading class on April 20, 2023)