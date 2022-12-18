Xinhua All Media+丨Beijing Haidian: Inoculate the second dose of the new crown vaccine and booster injection to build the “Great Wall” of immunity

On December 17, at a temporary vaccination site for the new crown vaccine in Tiancun Road Street, Haidian District, Beijing, medical staff vaccinated an elderly man with a second dose of nasal spray and a booster injection.

Recently, the Haidian District of Beijing has carried out the second dose booster injection of the new crown vaccine for key populations in an orderly manner. It is understood that the vaccination sites in Haidian District adopt regular disinfection, separate special areas for nasal spray vaccination in well-ventilated places, and increase the safe distance between different types of vaccination groups to ensure the safety of citizens’ vaccination. At the same time, in view of the old age and mobility problems of the elderly, through the “heart-warming bus” pick-up and opening of special sessions, etc., we will effectively guarantee the service.

Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ren Chao

On December 17, at a temporary vaccination site for the new crown vaccine on Tiancun Road Street, Haidian District, Beijing, an old man got off the “warm heart bus” and prepared to be vaccinated against the new crown vaccine.

On December 17, at a temporary vaccination site for the new crown vaccine in Tiancun Road Street, Haidian District, Beijing, medical staff registered information for citizens.

On December 17, at a temporary vaccination site for the new crown vaccine in Tiancun Road Street, Haidian District, Beijing, medical staff made preparations for the second dose of nasal spray booster injection.

On December 17, at a temporary COVID-19 vaccination site in Tiancun Road Street, Haidian District, Beijing, medical staff scanned the nasal spray of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is a carrier of influenza virus, to prepare for citizens’ vaccination.

On December 17, at a temporary vaccination site for the new crown vaccine in Tiancun Road Street, Haidian District, Beijing, medical staff vaccinated citizens with the second dose of nasal spray and a booster injection.