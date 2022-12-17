Home News Xinhua All Media+丨Beijing Haidian: Inoculate the second dose of the new crown vaccine with a booster shot to build the “Great Wall” of immunity|New Crown Vaccine|Medical Staff|Beijing_Sina News
News

Xinhua All Media+丨Beijing Haidian: Inoculate the second dose of the new crown vaccine with a booster shot to build the “Great Wall” of immunity|New Crown Vaccine|Medical Staff|Beijing_Sina News

by admin
Xinhua All Media+丨Beijing Haidian: Inoculate the second dose of the new crown vaccine with a booster shot to build the “Great Wall” of immunity|New Crown Vaccine|Medical Staff|Beijing_Sina News






　　Xinhua All Media+丨Beijing Haidian: Inoculate the second dose of the new crown vaccine and booster shots to build the “Great Wall” of immunity — On December 17, at the temporary vaccination site for the new crown vaccine in Tiancun Road Street, Haidian District, Beijing, a medical staff member The elderly are inoculated with the second dose of nasal spray as a booster injection.

　　Xinhua All Media+丨Beijing Haidian: Inoculate the second dose of the new crown vaccine and booster shots to build the “Great Wall” of immunity — On December 17, at the temporary vaccination site for the new crown vaccine in Tiancun Road Street, Haidian District, Beijing, a medical staff member The elderly are inoculated with the second dose of nasal spray as a booster injection.

　　Xinhua All Media+丨Beijing Haidian: Inoculate the second dose of the new crown vaccine and booster shots to build the “Great Wall” of immunity — On December 17, at the temporary vaccination site for the new crown vaccine in Tiancun Road Street, Haidian District, Beijing, a medical staff member The elderly are inoculated with the second dose of nasal spray as a booster injection.

　　Xinhua All Media+丨Beijing Haidian: Inoculate the second dose of the new crown vaccine and booster shots to build the “Great Wall” of immunity — On December 17, at the temporary vaccination site for the new crown vaccine in Tiancun Road Street, Haidian District, Beijing, a medical staff member The elderly are inoculated with the second dose of nasal spray as a booster injection.

　　Xinhua All Media+丨Beijing Haidian: Inoculate the second dose of the new crown vaccine and booster shots to build the “Great Wall” of immunity — On December 17, at the temporary vaccination site for the new crown vaccine in Tiancun Road Street, Haidian District, Beijing, a medical staff member The elderly are inoculated with the second dose of nasal spray as a booster injection.

　　Xinhua All Media+丨Beijing Haidian: Inoculate the second dose of the new crown vaccine and booster shots to build the “Great Wall” of immunity — On December 17, at the temporary vaccination site for the new crown vaccine in Tiancun Road Street, Haidian District, Beijing, a medical staff member The elderly are inoculated with the second dose of nasal spray as a booster injection.

See also  South Korea reports the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the country, and the epidemic prevention department raises the epidemic warning level – yqqlm

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views, and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.

You may also like

Two cars collide and one ends up in...

Avalanche overwhelms three ski mountaineers in Auronzo: all...

Maneuver, the “save football” rule arrives. Criminal shield...

An effective system of yesteryear guards our digital...

Insider: Zhengzhou Foxconn’s 300,000 people are infected with...

Colleretto Giacosa, the Piedmontese innovation pole of Life...

Firm confidence in development and ride the wind...

Qatargate, the Democratic Party suspends Cozzolino Letta: “I...

A U-turn in China’s Economic Policy?What signals did...

He gets out of the car after the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy